She’ll take it! Helen Mirren had no issue with some Twitter users mistaking Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, for the dame.

“I saw that,” Mirren, 74, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, November 6, at the premiere of her film The Good Liar. “That was very flattering on me, you know, because she’s obviously lovely.”

The Oscar winner also had nothing but kind words for Reeves, who worked with her husband of 22 years, Taylor Hackford, on the 1997 movie The Devil’s Advocate.

“I do know Keanu very well,” Mirren told ET. “He did a film with my husband, and he is just the most adorable, lovely person. So she’s a lucky girl and I’m sure that he’s a lucky boy.”

Reeves, 55, and Grant, 46, went public with their relationship at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 2. The couple held hands on the red carpet as the actor wore a black suit and the visual artist rocked a long blue dress.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively that the pair have been an item “for years,” adding, “It wasn’t a secret. They have been dating since at least summer of 2017.”

Inside Saturday’s event, the Matrix star and the California College of the Arts graduate stayed close throughout the evening.

“They were standing next to each other and laughing by themselves toward the beginning of the cocktail hour, and then even when they were standing talking to others, they still stood next to each other,” an eyewitness told Us.

Reeves and Grant met at a dinner party in 2009 and were friends for years before their relationship turned romantic. They collaborated on his 2011 and 2016 books, Ode to Happiness and Shadows, respectively.

The John Wick star previously dated actress Jennifer Syme, who died in a car accident in 2001, and model China Chow.