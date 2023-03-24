Enjoying each other’s company. Things between Keanu Reeves and his long-time girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, couldn’t be going better.

“Alexandra and Keanu are a great team,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She loves cooking him meals at home and they both love film and books. They actually have a little book club just the two of them where they read each other’s favorites.”

Books have played a big part in their relationship. Years before news of their romance broke in November 2019, the visual artist, 49, collaborated with the John Wick star, 58, on two of his many books, Ode to Happiness and Shadows. The pair even co-founded the publishing company X Artists Books in 2017.

Reeves and Grant have mostly kept their love life private from the public, fitting with the Matrix actor’s low-key personality. “Keanu is very soft-spoken in his everyday life, but he has a great dry sense of humor,” the insider continues. “Keanu loves riding his motorcycle and playing his bass. He has some friends who jam together, and he loves going out for bike rides on his own to clear his head. Keanu also loves horseback riding to get away from the Hollywood craziness.”

Not long after they made their red carpet debut together at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2019, a source exclusively told Us that their relationship “wasn’t a secret” to their friends and family and that they “have been dating since at least summer of 2017.”

Back in March 2021, another insider exclusively told Us that the couple were “head over heels for each other,” adding, “They fit together perfectly, and he really fawns over her when they’re together.”

Despite their romance’s steady progress, the source noted at the time that “they are in no rush to make it to the altar.” They added: “They have both been in a lot of serious relationships before, so they are content just being with each other, but nothing is ever off the table.”

Reeves has had several high-profile relationships over the years, having dated stars such as Sofia Coppola, Claire Forlani and Jill Schoelen, and even sparked romance rumors with former costars Winona Ryder and Sandra Bullock. The Speed star also dated actress Jennifer Syme from 1998 to 2000. In 1999, the Lost Highway star gave delivered the couple’s stillborn daughter. One year after they called it quits, Syme died at the age of 28 following a traffic collision accident.

Having never been married, another insider exclusively revealed to Us in June 2022 that the Point Break star may turn in his bachelor status sooner than later. “The word among his circle is that a proposal will likely happen at some point,” the source shared at the time. “But he’s not in a rush and doesn’t need a piece of paper to know Alexandra is the one for him. They’re soulmates and totally committed to the long term, and after all this time together, it just keeps getting sweeter.”

For more on Reeves and Grant’s relationship, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.