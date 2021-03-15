Happy together! Keanu Reeves was spotted with girlfriend Alexandra Grant during a rare night out for the couple on Saturday, March 13.

The pair spent the evening dining at Spago in Beverly Hills with Reeves’ Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure costar Alex Winter. The 55-year-old actor’s wife, Ramsey Ann Naito, and son were also in attendance.

Reeves, 56, and Grant, 47, are fairly private about their relationship. Following the pair’s red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles in November 2019, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that they had been dating “since at least summer of 2017.” The insider also called the pair “low-key and cool.”

The Matrix star and visual artist were introduced to each other at a dinner party in 2009. They collaborated on the 2011 and 2016 books Ode to Happiness and Shadows and were friends for years before things turned romantic.

Grant revealed in a March 2020 Vogue U.K. interview that “every single person” she knew called her after their relationship went public. When asked about possibly marrying Reeves, she remained coy.

“Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question?” the Ohio native said. “I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships.”

Photos from the couples’ double date showed the friends greeting each other warmly. The group dressed casually and were all masked up outside the restaurant. For their night on the town, Reeves and Grant dressed all in black, with the actor sporting a beanie and coat while his girlfriend wore a bomber jacket and scarf. At one point, Winter pulled a few boxes of Adidas out of the car for his old friend to sign.

The Lebanon native and painter were also spotted out and about in November 2020 when the Matrix 4 cast held a secret wrap party for their movie in Germany.

The franchise’s fourth film began production in California and was temporarily put on pause in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic before moving overseas.

The cast and crew got away with the large mid-pandemic celebration by staging a party scene for the movie, which is set to be released in December.

Scroll down to see pics from Reeves’ date night.