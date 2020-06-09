Look who’s back — and looking to rock again. Ted Logan (Keanu Reeves) and BFF Bill S. Preston, Esq. (Alex Winter) return for their third adventure in Bill & Ted Face the Music.

In honor of Bill & Ted Day, a new promo for the film dropped on Tuesday, June 9, showing the middle-aged men forced to realize that their band, Wyld Stallyns, just isn’t as popular as they used to be. Instead of giving up, they set out on an adventure to find a song that will change their lives.

It also appears that this film will include some sort of time travel. “Bill, we’ve spent our whole life trying to write the song that will unite the world,” Ted says in the video. “Why can’t we just go to the future when we have written it?”

Of course, they can’t do it alone. In the third flick, they enlist their daughters (portrayed by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine) for help. The star-studded cast includes Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree with their daughters. Billie and Thea are joined at the hip and love music,” Weaving, 28, teased to USA Today in August, but admitted she never saw the original movies. “I guess I was in a little bubble of my own. [My fiancé] jumped up and started doing their impression. I was like, ‘What’s wrong with your voice?’ He started leaping around saying, ‘Dude, you have to do it! Excellent!'”

As for Winter, 54, it wasn’t tough to get back into character again after all these years. “I did a lot of preparation for it, but it doesn’t leave you. It was very natural,” he told LouderSound in April. “Maybe embarrassingly so!”

The film is the follow-up to 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and the 1991 sequel, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is out in theaters on Friday, August 21.