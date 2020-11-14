Killing two birds with one stone? Keanu Reeves and the Matrix 4 cast celebrated the end of filming with a massive wrap party amid the pandemic by allegedly staging a party scene for the movie.

According to German newspaper Bild, the gathering — which was given the code name “Ice cream team event” — took place at Studio Babelsberg in Potsdam, Germany, on Wednesday, November 11, with nearly 200 workers in attendance. The group reportedly enjoyed tattoo stations inside caravans, a pyrotechnics and dance performance, a DJ and a dance floor, several bars and a sushi and dessert station. The publication also published a photo from the bash, which showed the packed venue.

Reeves, 56, and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, were spotted at the party and Matrix directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski were also reportedly at the rager.

One guest told Bild that precautions were taken before the event. “The mood was exuberant. There was a rapid [COVID-19] test for everyone in advance,” the attendee said. “Everyone had to come with a mask, but many didn’t wear them later.”

However, the anonymous partygoer also claimed, “No directorial instructions were given, there was no clapperboard and no one was filming.”

Parties of up to 50 people are allowed in Berlin and the neighboring state of Brandenburg, where the event took place. Gatherings must be registered in advance along with the submission of a “hygiene concept.” Guests must also abide by social distancing rules and wear masks. Bild confirmed with a Potsdam spokesperson that the city was not notified of a gathering.

Studio Babelsberg spokeswoman Bianca Makarewicz told Us Weekly that producers said they were filming “a celebration scene, which was filmed in the summer, and this was in connection with that. The hygiene regulations were complied with.”

Makarewicz also noted that producers “consciously put this shoot with its many participants” on the last day of filming.

One month earlier, Grant, 47, was spotted kissing Reeves as she dropped him off at the set of The Matrix 4. Filming was temporarily suspended in California in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed in Germany, where the couple arrived in June. The Matrix 4 hits theaters in December 2021.