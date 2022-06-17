A bachelor no more? Keanu Reeves has famously never been married, but that could change soon, an insider reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“The word among his circle is that a proposal will likely happen at some point,” the source says of the 57-year-old John Wick actor, who has been dating Alexandra Grant for several years. “But he’s not in a rush and doesn’t need a piece of paper to know Alexandra is the one for him. They’re soulmates and totally committed to the long term, and after all this time together it just keeps getting sweeter.”

The Matrix star and the artist, 49, made their red carpet debut in November 2019, but an insider told Us at the time that the duo had actually been together “for years” prior. “It wasn’t a secret,” the source added. “They have been dating since at least summer of 2017.”

Reeves and his girlfriend have kept a low profile since going public with their romance, but that’s just the way they like it.

“Keanu and Alexandra have really enjoyed chilling in L.A. these past few months after such a long time on the road previously,” the insider tells Us. “They’re both very laid-back and secure with the relationship in general.”

The Point Break star spent much of 2020 filming The Matrix Resurrections, then went back to work the following year for John Wick: Chapter 4. After the action movie wrapped, he went straight into promotion for Resurrections — but he still finds time to hang out with Grant.

“In the evenings, they chill at his place and spend most of their time together,” the source says, adding that the Ohio native still maintains her own loft apartment.

After news of the couple’s romance broke, Grant joked that “every single person” she knew called her to ask about her boyfriend. “That’s fascinating,” she told British Vogue in March 2020. “But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?’”

She also noted that the duo actually connected years before they began dating when they collaborated on a 2011 book called Ode to Happiness. Reeves wrote the text while Grant provided the art.

“The book was made as a surprise, by me, for Keanu, as a private gift,” Grant explained. “All our friends sitting in the room got the giggles when I gave it to him — they said, ‘Please publish it!’ So that’s how we got into publishing.”

