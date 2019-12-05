



Keanu Reeves stepped out with his artist girlfriend Alexandra Grant last month for the LACMA Art + Film Gala and the Internet collectively lost its mind. Now Grant is speaking up on why she stopped dyeing her gray hair and it’s even more awesome.

On Wednesday, December 4, the 46-year-old posted a screengrab of a Newsweek article to her Instagram feed titled “Breast Cancer Linked to Permanent Hair Dye and Chemical Hair Straighteners in Study of Almost 50,000 Women.”

In the accompanying caption, she explained her experience of coloring her hair after going prematurely gray.

“Wow. Today’s news… The numbers are staggering, especially for womxn of color,” she began the post with, using the intersectional term womxn to be more inclusive of transgender women, non-binary and women of color. “I went gray prematurely in my early 20’s… and dyed my hair every color along the way until I couldn’t tolerate the toxicity of the dyes anymore. In my 30’s I let my hair turn ‘blonde.’”

She continued, “I love and support that every womxn can choose how she wants to look at every age. But/and, if womxn are perishing from beauty standards… then let’s talk about those beauty standards. Love to all womxn!”

On November 2, the artist made headlines as she walked hand-in-hand with her beau down the LACMA Art + Film Gala red carpet. “They were standing next to each other and laughing by themselves towards the beginning of the cocktail hour, and then even when they were standing talking to others, they still stood next to each other,” an onlooker told Us.

While it was a shock to many, another source revealed that they’ve been “dating for years.”

“It wasn’t a secret,” the same continued. “They have been dating since at least summer of 2017.”