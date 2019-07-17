Ariel Winter Reveals Why She Can’t Stop Coloring Her Hair





Ariel Winter’s long, black hair has shined on our television screens since 2009 when she first began playing Alex on the hit show Modern Family, but when she’s not filming, the 21-year-old actress has become known for experimenting with her locks (case in point: Check out her current red color.)

“I have always changed my hair,” Winter told Stylish while celebrating the Salon at Ulta Beauty’s new expanded blowout service with five signature looks starting at $35.

“I’m pretty much open to trying anything because you never know if something is gonna look good on you or not. I’ve tried things that I thought would look amazing on me and they’ve looked terrible. I’ve tried things I thought would look terrible and they look amazing, so really I’d be open to trying any style,” she explained.

While she’s always been down to try a new ‘do, Winter admits there was a point where she thought she should just stick to black. “I always thought after I dyed my hair a bunch, I just went back to having my hair black and I was like, ‘You know, I’m just gonna keep it black. It’s the best color on me. I should stop. I’ve tried all of these things and they haven’t looked great. My base hair should be this dark color.’”

Instead, the Modern Family star switched it up again and landed on a gorgeous red color, which is her new favorite. “When I experimented with this and I had this color, I was like, ‘I found my base color again. This is what it is. This is the hair color I love.’ So this is probably, definitely my favorite,” she spilled.

When it comes to her beauty routine, the same sentiment applies and she’s learned what she likes from trying out various makeup trends. “When I was in high school I didn’t want to be without makeup. I just wasn’t really comfortable with it. … I was like, ‘I always want to look my best with my makeup on,’” she said.

Now, when Winter steps out, she is just as confident being makeup-free as she is when she’s glammed up. “I used to wear a lot more cakey makeup that I would put on myself than I do now. … Now I feel a lot more comfortable going out and just having a bare face. You know… it’s my face. Your face is not gonna change unless you change your face. That’s how I look and I’m comfortable with that over the years. … As I got older, I was like, ‘Aright. I can wear my makeup. I can not wear my makeup. I can feel good about it,’” she dished.

“I still try different things with my makeup and if I’m going out or if I’m meeting friends even for lunch I’ll try some things, I’ll put on a little bit of makeup, but I also like to just put on some moisturizer and sunscreen and go about my day,” Winter added.

“Of course I love it when I’m glammed up and my outfit is killing it and I’m going places. That’s, like, a given, but I think it really just depends, you know. You can feel your sexiest whenever you feel your sexiest. … I have felt my sexiest occasionally going to the store in my pajamas, so really I think it’s environment. I think it’s so many different things.”

