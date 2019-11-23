Clad in creative director Alessandro Michele’s designs, celebs stunned at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s ninth annual Art+Film Gala earlier this month. The soiree, sponsored by Gucci (and co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio), raised $4.6 million for LACMA, which is currently the largest art museum in the United States.

The stars’ ensembles were works of art themselves. Sienna Miller wore an all-over sequin gown with a diamond necklace from Gucci’s first high jewelry collection (valued at over $500,000!). Yara Shahidi picked a yellow pleated silk one-shoulder dress with a shell-effect design that deserved to be on display. And Zoe Saldana killed it in a silk georgette and tulle number accented with lace, velvet and satin details and butterfly embroidery.

Scroll through to see what Brie Larson, Salma Hayek, Regina King and more A-listers wore to the charitable event.