Red Carpet

LACMA Gala: Celebs Dazzled in Gucci Gowns at the Annual Charity Event

By
Celebs Wearing Gucci
Regina King, Suki Waterhouse, Yara Shahidi, and Sienna Miller.  
11

Clad in creative director Alessandro Michele’s designs, celebs stunned at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s ninth annual Art+Film Gala earlier this month. The soiree, sponsored by Gucci (and co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio), raised $4.6 million for LACMA, which is currently the largest art museum in the United States.

The stars’ ensembles were works of art themselves. Sienna Miller wore an all-over sequin gown with a diamond necklace from Gucci’s first high jewelry collection (valued at over $500,000!). Yara Shahidi picked a yellow pleated silk one-shoulder dress with a shell-effect design that deserved to be on display. And Zoe Saldana killed it in a silk georgette and tulle number accented with lace, velvet and satin details and butterfly embroidery.

Scroll through to see what Brie Larson, Salma Hayek, Regina King and more A-listers wore to the charitable event.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!