Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt hired her own lawyer in the case to drop her father’s last name, Us Weekly can confirm.

Shiloh, 18, “hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself,” a source told Us, noting that Jolie, 48, “can’t speak” for the legal proceedings. Shiloh wanting to drop Pitt is “connected to the abuse history,” the insider alleged. “That’s part of it.”

Us confirmed on Monday, June 3, that Shiloh filed paperwork to legally change her name to Shiloh Jolie. The court documents were filed on May 27 — her 18th birthday, making her a legal adult — and the request has not yet been approved.

Pitt, 60, and Jolie share Shiloh along with children Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. The former couple were together for a decade before tying the knot in August 2014. They called it quits in September 2016 and have been embroiled in a long-standing legal battle since their breakup. They were declared legally single in 2019 and still have not come to a resolution regarding their divorce or the custody of their minor children.

Us reported in November 2023 that Zahara also dropped Pitt from her last name when joining the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College.

The college student introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie in a video shared by Essence at the time. “Coming all the way from the Golden State in the city that is full of angels, Los Angeles, California,” Zahara continued in the clip. “I am this line’s number seven.”

Us confirmed late last month that Vivienne went without Pitt professionally when she was named as a production assistant for Broadway’s The Outsiders, the musical Jolie is producing. She’s listed as Vivienne Jolie in the show’s Playbill.

While none of the children have spoken about their decision to drop their father’s name, it comes as Pitt and Jolie’s long legal battle over the Chateau Miraval winery continues. The former couple gained a controlling interest in the French winery in 2008 and Jolie sold her shares to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler in 2021. The following year, Pitt sued Jolie claiming that the sale of her shares was a breach of contract.

The Shiloh name news came just after Jolie was ordered on May 16 to hand over every non-disclosure agreement (NDA) she signed with a third party from 2014 and 2022, according to court documents obtained by Us. The use of NDAs have become a key part of their ongoing legal battle as Jolie decided not to sell her Miraval shares to Pitt when he requested she sign a mutual non-disparagement agreement.

“If Jolie has required others to sign NDAs that were at least as broad as the one she claims was so ‘unconscionable’ here, it would severely undermine her claimed excuse for terminating negotiations with Pitt,” the actor’s most recent filing argued.

Jolie has hit back claiming that the NDAs are not relevant but was shut down by the judge.