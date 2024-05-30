Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, has reportedly filed to drop her father’s last name.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Shiloh, 18, filed paperwork to legally change her name on Monday, May 27, which also happened to be her birthday. The outlet reported that Shiloh dropped her father’s surname and wants to go by Shiloh Jolie now. The request has yet to be approved.

In addition to Shiloh, Jolie, 48, also shares Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, with Pitt. Shiloh isn’t the only one of her siblings who has wanted to alter their moniker. When Zahara joined the sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha at Spelman College, she introduced herself using her mother’s last name only.

“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie,” Zahara said in a clip shared by Essence in November 2023. “Coming all the way from the Golden State in the city that is full of angels, Los Angeles, California. … I am this line’s number seven.”

Most recently, Us confirmed that Shiloh and Zahara’s younger sister Vivienne also dropped Pitt’s last name. Vivienne is working as a production assistant on the Broadway play The Outsiders, which is being produced by Jolie. Vivienne is credited in the show’s Playbill as Vivienne Jolie.

Jolie attended the red carpet for The Outsider’s Broadway debut alongside Vivienne last month. The actress gushed about all the hard work her daughter had put into the show.

“She’s been a really tough assistant,” Jolie shared. “She takes it very, very seriously.”

None of Jolie and Pitt’s children have explained their decision for removing Pitt from their last name. However, it may have to do with their parents’ ongoing divorce. The exes split in September 2016 after more than a decade together. While Jolie and Pitt have been declared legally single, they have not come to an agreement on their divorce, custody of their children and ownership over their French winery, Chateau Miraval.

Earlier this month, Pitt’s security guard, Tony Webb, claimed that Jolie wanted her children to ice out their father during custody visits, per court documents obtained by Us. In the filing, Webb alleged that a former employee told him “about statements he overheard that Ms. Jolie made to the children, encouraging them to avoid spending time with Mr. Pitt during custody visits.”

A source exclusively told Us in March that the “negotiation process” for Jolie and Pitt “was agonizing” but their legal battle could be coming to an end soon. Their agreement will include Jolie receiving primary custody of her and Pitt’s minor children which Pitt “isn’t thrilled” about but he ultimately agreed to it.

“He wishes their relationship was stronger and wants to work on that,” the insider said of Pitt’s dynamic with his children, adding that the actor is disappointed that he “doesn’t see the kids” as often as he’d like to.