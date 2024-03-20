A judge dismissed several of Brad Pitt’s complaints about ex Angelina Jolie regarding their dispute about their winery amid their ongoing divorce.

“The judge dismissed most of Mr. Pitt’s claims because they don’t have a legal basis,” Jolie’s attorney, Paul Murphy, told Entertainment Tonight in a Wednesday, March 20, statement. “Mr. Pitt’s lawsuit has never been about a business dispute; instead, it is about his attempts to cover up serious abuse, and we are gratified the judge has thrown out so much of Mr. Pitt’s complaint.”

Murphy continued, “Angelina truly harbors no ill will toward Mr. Pitt, and hopes he will now release her from his frivolous lawsuit, stop his relentless attacks, and join her in helping their family heal in private.”

Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 48, were married between 2014 and 2016 and were declared legally single in 2019. Amid their divorce battle, they also argued over ownership of their Château Miraval winery. Jolie sold her share in 2021 one year before Pitt sued her over the sale.

Pitt later claimed in June 2022 that Jolie’s sale was done to “inflict harm” on him amid their divorce.

“Pitt and Jolie purchased the château as a home to share with their children and the vineyard as a family business,” the court documents read at the time. “They agreed they would never sell their respective interests in Miraval without the other’s consent. The couple spent the holidays at Miraval with their children and were married there in 2014.”

Pitt and Jolie share six children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, both 15. Amid their divorce, they also battled over custody of their minor children.

As of earlier this year, the divorce is getting close to being final.

“The negotiation process was agonizing, but the financial docs were filed in the last couple of weeks,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “Brad just wants to move on with his life, and this final step symbolizes relief and a definitive end to their relationship.”

A second source told Us that Jolie is likely to retain primary custody of minors Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Pitt currently has visitation rights with a third insider noting that “he wishes their relationship was stronger and wants to work on that.”

Pitt has since moved on with Ines de Ramon, who was previously married to actor Paul Wesley. De Ramon, 34, and Pitt have been linked since late 2022.