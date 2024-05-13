Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid have been close friends for years, but how do their boyfriends — Travis Kelce and Bradley Cooper, respectively — factor into the friendship? Pretty well, it would appear to Us.

Swift and Kelce’s relationship has topped headlines since they went public with their romance in 2023. As for Hadid and Cooper, the couple has not publicly addressed their relationship, but they have also been linked since last year.

Despite the BFFs’ respective romances, Swift and Hadid have known each other for almost a decade as they were first photographed together at a Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2014.

In a May 2017 cover story for Harper’s Bazaar, Swift gushed about her friendship with Hadid. “As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice,” the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer told the outlet at the time. “She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you, to see the complexity of people.”

Keep scrolling for a closer look at the foursome’s friendship:

Bradley and Gigi Used Taylor’s Beach House as a Romantic Getaway

In October 2023, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Cooper, 49, and Hadid, 29, had used Swift’s Rhode Island beach house as a getaway pad amid speculation surrounding their May-December relationship. Cooper is 20 years Hadid’s senior.

“Taylor and Gigi have been close friends for years,” the insider said at the time, noting that when the “Down Bad” singer, 34, learned that Hadid and Cooper “could use a low-key place to meet up, she was more than happy to let them use her property on the coast of Rhode Island.”

Which Taylor Swift Era Are You in Right Now?

The source noted that Hadid had already been to the coastal home “a bunch of times and thought it was the perfect place to get away from it all.” Cooper and Hadid were first linked in early October 2023 when they were spotted out together in New York City.

Gigi Thought Taylor Was Moving Too Fast With Travis

An insider revealed exclusively to Us in November 2023 that Gigi was hesitant about how quickly her friend’s relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was progressing. Swift and Kelce, 34, began dating in summer 2023 and took their relationship public in September of that year.

“One of the reasons Gigi hasn’t attended any of Travis’ games is because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him],” the source told Us at the time, though noted that Hadid “adores” Swift.

“She feels like Taylor is doing too much, too soon,” the source added.

Bradley Is a Huge Eagles Fan

Cooper, a Pennsylvania native, is an avid Eagles fan — the team Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, played for before announcing his retirement from the NFL earlier this year. Cooper even watched the Philly squad defeat the New England Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl as a guest of owner Jeffrey Lurie.

The Maestro director and star notably said in a November 2023 interview with Howard Stern that he would rather see the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl than take home an Oscar. When Stern asked Cooper the “big question” about which victory he’d prefer, Cooper replied, “Eagles Super Bowl victory. I know, I’m sick.”

Cooper’s choice got the seal of approval from Travis’ sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, who wrote in the comments section, “Without hesitation. 🤌🥹.”

The Foursome Took a Couples Trip Together

Following the April 19 release of Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, the foursome spent some time together on vacation in California.

The information came by way of Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, who shared during the QVC’s Age of Possibility summit in Las Vegas on April 24 that she had received a picture of the group enjoying some downtime in the coastal town of Carmel-by-the-Sea.

According to People, Donna also shared that Travis knew Cooper would be at the same Summit as his mother. Cooper attended the event to serve Danny and Coop’s Philly Cheesesteaks. Donna reportedly greeted him by saying, “Travis told me you were going to be here.”

Travis, Gigi, and Bradley Attend ‘Eras Tour’ Concert in Paris

Hadid and Cooper stepped out for a date night at Swift’s final Eras Tour show in Paris on Sunday, May 12. Per social media footage, the couple was joined by Kelce as they watched the show from a private box at Paris La Défense Arena.

The trio sang and danced along to the pop star’s biggest hits while she performed her 87th show on the Eras Tour. Fittingly, this corresponds with Kelce’s Chiefs jersey number.