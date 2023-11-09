Gigi Hadid thinks Taylor Swift is moving too fast with boyfriend Travis Kelce, according to a source.

“One of the reasons Gigi hasn’t attended any of Travis’ games is because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him],” an insider exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

While Swift, 33, has been attending Kelce’s games with her inner circle, Hadid, 28, has been noticeably missing from the NFL outings. The source says Hadid’s absence isn’t a coincidence — the model simply isn’t interested in rooting for Kelce even though she “adores” Swift.

“She feels like Taylor is doing too much, too soon,” the source says.

Kelce, 34, initially made a move in July when he discussed how he passed along his number at Swift’s Eras Tour in Kansas City. “Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis told brother Jason Kelce on their “New Heights” podcast. “So I was a little butthurt, I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

He added: “She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out.”

Swift and Kelce took their relationship public in September when she showed her support for the Kansas City Chiefs as they played the Chicago Bears. She has since made an appearance at several more Chiefs games and the pair were photographed multiple times during their stay in New York City last month.

During an October game, Swift was seen cheering at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with her star-studded friend group including Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and Sabrina Carpenter.

After the chaos, Travis has noted that he wants to be more low-key about his romance with Swift.

“I know I brought all this attention to me. I’m the one that … did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor. What’s real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives,” he said on his podcast in September. “She’s not in the media as much as I am, doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows.”

According to a second source, most of Swift’s friends think the couple are ready for the next step in their relationship. “They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction,” the insider shared last month. “Friends think they’re in love.”

The duo have already discussed how to make their romance go the distance while apart. “He’s going to see her when she’s back on tour. That’s already planned. And when she gets a break, she’ll see him,” the source added. “It’s going so well because it’s easy and nothing is complicated.”

For more about Hadid’s thoughts on Swift’s new man, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.