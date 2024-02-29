Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have made major headlines since kicking off their whirlwind romance in October 2023.

The pair sparked dating rumors after they were photographed together in New York City. Despite their 20-year age difference, Hadid and Cooper “have a lot in common,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

“They’re both single parents to a young daughter, and they share a similar sense of humor,” the insider said, adding that they had “been out a couple of times” after meeting through a mutual friend. (Hadid shares daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik while Cooper shares daughter Lea De Seine with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.)

The same source told Us that the duo was “really enjoying spending time” together. “It’s still far too early to know where things might be headed,” the insider continued, noting that “things aren’t that serious right now [but] the attraction is there.”

Since then, the duo has continued to grow stronger together. While they don’t speak publicly about their romance, Hadid and Cooper haven’t kept their relationship a total secret. On more than one occasion, they’ve been spotted holding hands during an NYC date night.

Keep scrolling to see Hadid and Cooper’s complete relationship timeline:

October 2023

Hadid and Cooper sparked romance rumors with a source telling Us that they’re “really enjoying spending time” together.

A separate insider told Us that Taylor Swift was providing “a low-key place” for Hadid and Cooper to “meet up” amid their budding romance.

November 2023

Hadid and Cooper “discussed” a possible playdate with their daughters Khai and Lea De Seine, a separate source told Us as the duo have “grown closer.”

December 2023

They subtly acknowledged their relationship when Hadid used Cooper to promote her luxury brand Guest in Residence. The brand’s official Instagram shared a story of Cooper wearing a flannel “shacket” from the brand.

That same month, Hadid was also spotted supporting Cooper when he served cheesesteaks from a food truck in New York City. Another source offered Us a major update on the status of their relationship as well.

“They haven’t had ‘the talk’ in terms of their relationship status, but neither of them is seeing [anyone else],” the insider revealed, noting that things between them have been “going really well.”

Later that month, Us confirmed that Cooper had purchased a house in New Hope, Pennsylvania, where Hadid also owns a residence. While a second source said it had “nothing to do” with his and Hadid’s relationship, the duo was still going strong.

“Things are going great with Bradley and Gigi and they’re really enjoying spending time together,” the second insider continued.

February 2024

The couple were photographed together on a date at Breakfast by Salt’s Cure in New York City.