Gigi Hadid showed up to support Bradley Cooper as he served cheesesteaks from a food truck in New York City.

Hadid, 28, donned a pair of black pants with a denim jacket, a Yankees baseball cap and sunglasses for her visit to the mobile eatery on Wednesday, December 6. She was seen eating the Philadelphia delicacy while Cooper, 48, was busy in the kitchen, wearing an apron and a black hoodie.

Cooper teamed up with Danny DiGiampietro, the owner of Angelo’s Pizzeria in South Philadelphia, for his latest endeavor. The official Instagram page for Angelo’s Pizzeria shared a video of Cooper inside the truck on Wednesday.

“Afternoon, bread heads. Come on down, get a cheesesteak,” Cooper said in the clip.

The caption of the video urged Instagram users to follow the account @dannyandcoops, which has zero posts thus far.

Hadid’s appearance at Cooper’s pop-up event comes after the pair sparked romance speculation in October by stepping out together two times in the span of three days.

Later that month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Hadid and Cooper “have a lot in common” despite their 20-year age gap. “They’re both single parents to a young daughter and they share a similar sense of humor,” the insider said.

Hadid shares 3-year-old daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik while Cooper coparents 6-year-old daughter Lea with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk. A second source told Us last month that Hadid and Cooper were working toward introducing their daughters.

“They haven’t had a playdate with their girls yet but it’s definitely something they’ve discussed,” the insider shared, noting that Hadid and Cooper had “grown closer over the past couple weeks.”

The twosome also share a commitment to effectively coparenting with their exes.

“You have a long life alongside this person,” Hadid said of Malik, 30, whom she split from in 2021, during a March interview with London’s Sunday Times. “That [Khai] can be with both parents makes me very happy.”

Cooper, meanwhile, was spotted on vacation with Shayk, 37, in August despite calling it quits in 2019. Shayk shared several snaps from the summer getaway via her Instagram Story, including a photo of a shirtless Cooper in a kayak.

The Russia native sang her ex’s praises during a November interview with Elle. “He’s the best father Lea and I could dream of,” she said. “It always works, but it always works because we make it work.”

In addition to bonding over coparenting and raising daughters, Cooper and Hadid have collaborated professionally. On Wednesday, the official account for Hadid’s luxury knit brand, Guest in Residence, shared an Instagram Story pic of Cooper wearing a flannel “shacket” from the clothing line.