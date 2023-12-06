Bradley Cooper can now add model to his resume — thanks to Gigi Hadid.

Hadid, 28, tapped the actor, 48, to promote her luxury knit brand, Guest in Residence. In an Instagram Story shared via the label’s official account on Wednesday, December 6, Cooper could be seen rocking a cozy flannel “shacket” from the collection. “Guest in Residence Knitters. Back in Stock: The Plaid Work Shirt,” read a caption over the photo, notifying shoppers that the piece is available for purchase again.

Cooper — who was originally seen in the look in October — paired the green, blue and gray outwear with a beige beanie and blue jeans. In addition to the work shirt, Cooper has donned a variety of other vibrant sweaters from Guest in Residence, which Hadid launched in September 2022.

The style sightings seem to hint that the budding romance between Cooper and Hadid is going strong. After being linked in early October — and following back-to-back sightings in New York City — the pair escaped to Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island beach house for a private weekend.

“Taylor and Gigi have been close friends for years,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month, noting that when the Grammy winner, 33, learned that Hadid and Cooper “could use a low-key place to meet up, she was more than happy to let them use her property on the coast of Rhode Island.”

Days later, a separate insider exclusively told Us that Hadid and Cooper realized they “have a lot in common” despite a 20-year age gap. “They’re both single parents to a young daughter, and they share a similar sense of humor,” the source said.

Most recently, an insider told Us that Hadid and Cooper are working toward the next step in their relationship: introducing their daughters.

“They haven’t had a playdate with their girls yet, but it’s definitely something they’ve discussed,” a source exclusively told Us.

Hadid shares 3-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik, whom she split from in 2021. Cooper, meanwhile, coparents 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk. Shayk, 37, and Cooper called it quits in 2019.

While coordinating a playdate may prove difficult with Hadid and Cooper’s “incredibly busy schedules,” the insider noted that duo have “made it a point to make time for each other whenever possible.”