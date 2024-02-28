Your account
Celebrity News

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Step Out for New York City Breakfast Date

By
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid stepped out for a day date in New York City.

The couple were photographed on Tuesday, February 27, joining friends at Breakfast by Salt’s Cure. Hadid sported a brown leather jacket with a cropped sweater and jeans as Cooper, opted for a blue sweater, black coat and matching pants. They were all smiles heading into the restaurant and Hadid was later seen wrapping her arm around Cooper’s shoulder.

After the meal, Cooper, 49, and Hadid, 28, left together in a cab.

Cooper and Hadid initially sparked romance rumors in October 2023. At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair had “a lot in common” despite their 20-year age gap — and parenting might be one of the things they bond over as Cooper recently said that he was “not sure” whether he would be alive if it wasn’t for his child, Lea.

“I just needed someone to say, like, ‘We’re gonna drop this massive anchor,’” Cooper shared about fatherhood on the “Armchair Expert” podcast on Monday, February 26. “I’m like, ‘Why? We’re speeding! I just got an upgrade on the boat, and I know where the wind’s coming in.’ They’re like, ‘No, no, no, there’s a tsunami coming in, and you need an anchor and we’re gonna drop it.’ Because this is gonna dictate everything you do from now on. Your DNA is going to tell you that there’s something more important than you.”

Cooper, who has been candid about his struggles with addiction, recalled the moment he knew he would “die in a second” for Lea.

“I’m always like, if I’m being honest, ‘Eh, I don’t know.’ The first, like, eight months I’m like, ‘I don’t even know if I really love the kid.’ It’s dope, it’s cool, I’m watching this thing morph, and then all of a sudden,” he continued. “My experience was totally that. Fascinated by it, love taking care of it. Would I die if someone came in with a gun? It’s only a couple of months! … She could be an a–hole! … And then all of a sudden, it’s like no question.”

Before his romance with Hadid, Cooper dated Irina Shayk for several years. The now-exes welcomed daughter Lea in 2017, two years before they called it quits. Cooper and Shayk, 38, have remained on friendly terms as they continued to focus on coparenting.

Hadid, meanwhile, has been a mom since she welcomed daughter Khai with Zayn Malik in September 2020. The duo had been dating for five years when they expanded their family.

Earlier this year, a second insider told Us that Hadid and Cooper are “continuing to get serious” in their relationship.

“Despite their hectic schedules, they spend as much time together as possible,” the source shared in January. “They have a lot in common and both have very funny personalities, so they have amazing chemistry.”

