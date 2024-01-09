Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are “continuing to get serious” as their romance heats up.

“Despite their hectic schedules, they spend as much time together as possible,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They have a lot in common and both have very funny personalities, so they have amazing chemistry.”

Following the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7, Cooper, 49, was photographed getting dinner with his mom, Gloria Campano, and Hadid, 28.

“Bradley had a really nice time at the Globes, but he was also excited to spend some time with Gigi after and grab dinner with her and a few friends,” the insider adds, noting that Hadid and Campano had a “great” time together.

“His mom definitely approves of this relationship and thinks Gigi is just lovely,” the source continues.

Hadid and Cooper first sparked romance rumors in October 2023 when they were photographed out in New York City on multiple occasions. The couple has “a lot in common” despite their 20-year age gap, a separate source told Us at the time, especially because “they’re both single parents to a young daughter.”

Hadid shares a 3-year-old daughter named Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, whom she split from in 2021. Cooper, meanwhile, shares daughter Lea De Seine, 6, with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk. Cooper and Shayk, 37, split in 2019.

The second source explained in October 2023 that Hadid had “no intention of introducing Khai to anybody she dates unless she’s in a fully committed relationship,” adding that the model is “open to the idea of getting to know [Bradley] better.”

The following month, however, a third insider told Us that a “playdate” between their daughters is “something they’ve discussed” as their relationship deepens.

Due to their “incredibly busy schedules,” Hadid and Cooper have made “texting, FaceTiming [and] communicating every day” a priority in their relationship, the source added in November 2023.

By last month, however, the couple had not defined “their relationship status” just yet, but another source told Us that things were “going really well,” adding, “Neither of them is seeing [anyone else].”

Before making headlines with Hadid, Cooper was previously linked to Huma Abedin in 2022, nearly three years after his split from Shayk. He sparked reconciliation rumors with Shayk in August 2023 when they were photographed on vacation together.

Hadid, for her part, had a short-term romance with Leonardo DiCaprio that started in late 2022. Us confirmed in February 2023 that the pair had split, but they rekindled their relationship several months later. Things between them officially came to an end in August of that year.