Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are “still in touch,” but their romantic relationship has run its course, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Leo and Gigi aren’t together anymore,” the insider confirms, noting that while DiCaprio, 48, “really saw himself dating” Hadid, 28, she chose to focus on her responsibility as a mom to daughter Khai, who turns 3 on Tuesday, September 19.

Hadid’s “first priority is her child,” the source explains, referring to her and Zayn Malik’s little one, whom they welcomed in September 2020. (Hadid and Malik, 30, split in 2021.)

During Hadid and DiCaprio’s on-off romance, distance and conflicting work schedules became a deterrent for the model. “They both travel a lot by nature of their jobs. But Gigi is taking more work that allows her to spend more time with her child,” the insider says. “And Leo still travels a lot and likes to go out a lot. And there’s temptation and all those factors had been concerns of hers.”

Related: See Leonardo DiCaprio's Complete Dating History Tina Fey's joke during the Golden Globes in 2014, "And now, like a supermodel's vagina, let's all give a warm welcome to Leonardo DiCaprio," was especially fitting! The Oscar winner has dated everyone from Gisele Bundchen to Naomi Campbell to even Blake Lively! Click through to see all the models and actresses that DiCaprio has courted throughout the years

Despite their connection, Hadid put the brakes on their romantic relationship in part because “she doesn’t want her boyfriend to be in and out going to clubs and events and working all the time,” the source notes. “She wants someone to be hands-on and a partner.”

Furthermore, Hadid “doesn’t want to date someone seriously unless she can introduce them to her child,” the insider adds.

DiCaprio and Hadid were first linked in September 2022. Us confirmed in February that they called it quits, but they reconnected the following month after running into each other at the Oscars.

However, in time, Hadid “ended up not wanting it to be that serious,” the source tells Us, sharing, “It was more her decision than Leo’s” to end things. The insider adds that Hadid and DiCaprio “eventually became closer in friendship rather than romantically.”

That connection has remained between the pair and Hadid “still loves” the Oscar winner “as a friend and person,” the source notes. “They’ve gone their separate ways but are friends and have a lot of friends in common. It’s amicable.”

Related: Cody! Zayn! All of Gigi Hadid's Romances and Flings Through the Years Gigi Hadid‘s romance with Zayn Malik was not the first — nor would it be the last — time that the supermodel’s love life grabbed everyone’s attention. Hadid’s first major relationship in the public eye was with Cody Simpson. The pair dated on and off for two years before calling it quits for good in […]

DiCaprio seemingly moved on with Hadid’s pal Vittoria Ceretti in August when they were spotted getting ice cream and coffee during a stroll in Santa Barbara.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Later that month, the twosome were seen looking cozy at an Ibiza nightclub. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, DiCaprio kissed Ceretti — who has been married to Matteo Milleri since 2020 – while dancing and laughing against a wall in the club.

Hadid has also sparked romance speculation after she and music producer Cole Bennett were seen together twice in late August. “They’ve been friends for a few years. They’ve been playing coy about their status, but they mesh really well together,” a source exclusively told Us in early September, noting that the pair are “moving in a romantic direction.”