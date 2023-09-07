Leonardo DiCaprio may never let go of model Vittoria Ceretti after their late night out in Ibiza.

DiCaprio, 48, and Ceretti, 25, were seen packing on the PDA at the Hï Ibiza nightclub last month, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Per the outlet, the pair danced up against a wall while laughing and kissing inside the Spanish venue until the early hours of the morning.

The Titanic star sported his usual black baseball cap and matching T-shirt for the EDM-themed party, while Ceretti rocked a sparkly one-shoulder top and ponytail.

While it’s unclear when the two met, DiCaprio and Ceretti — who has been married to Matteo Milleri since 2020 – sparked romance speculation in August when they were spotted hanging out for the first time together. The duo looked deep in conversation as they nibbled on ice cream and drank coffee while taking a stroll in Santa Barbara, according to photos obtained by Page Six at the time.

Before spending time with Ceretti, DiCaprio was linked to Gigi Hadid. They pair were began dating in September 2022, and briefly split in February before getting back together weeks later. Last month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome are still in touch — but have no plans to settle down.

“Leo and Gigi still talk on occasion, and they see each other fairly often because they travel in similar circles of friends,” the insider said, adding that while they “respect each other” and “have fun” together, their casual relationship is “not the type of situation Gigi would settle down for.”

In July, a second source told Us that DiCaprio’s love of the bachelor lifestyle might be why he’s not willing to get too serious with Hadid, 28. “Some of those in Leo’s inner circle are convinced he’ll never fully settle down and get married,” the insider explained. “Leo is living his best life and he’s one of the happiest people [his friends] know. He has a very fulfilled life and enjoys the comforts of doing as he pleases anywhere or anytime.”

Ceretti, meanwhile, is friends with Hadid. The models have worked together on numerous occasions and were photographed hugging on the red carpet at the Met Gala in September 2021.

DiCaprio’s last long-term relationship ended in 2021 when he split from Camila Morrone. Us confirmed in August 2022 that they called it quits for good after four years together.

“[DiCaprio] has been attending events and going on vacations without [Morrone], from the Care Gala to Unicef Gala to Saint Tropez,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “He has been spending more time hanging out with all his pals.”

Hadid, for her part, is currently “more than happy living the single life and focusing on her daughter and her career,” the first source told Us in August. The model shares daughter Khai, 2, with ex Zayn Malik, who she dated from late 2015 to fall 2021.