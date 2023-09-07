Things seem to be heating up between Leonardo DiCaprio and model Vittoria Ceretti.

DiCaprio was seen kissing Cerretti, who is 23 years his junior, at the Hï Ibiza nightclub in Ibiza in August 2023. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair danced up against a wall while laughing and kissing inside the Spanish hotspot. Ceretti wore a sparkly gold top during the night out while DiCaprio sported a black T-shirt and a baseball cap.

The outing came shortly after the twosome were spotted strolling together in Santa Barbara, California. In photos obtained by Page Six, Ceretti enjoyed an ice cream cone while DiCaprio carried an iced coffee.

Keep scrolling for 5 things to know about Ceretti:

1. Is Vittoria Ceretti Friends With Gigi Hadid?

While it’s unknown how DiCaprio and Ceretti met, they do have at least one mutual connection — Gigi Hadid.

DiCaprio began dating Hadid in September 2022, one month after he and ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone called it quits after four years together. In June 2023, a source told Us Weekly that the on-again, off-again pair had a “friendly, no strings ‘situationship’ and were keeping “their relationship open and fluid.” Two months later, DiCaprio was seen kissing Ceretti, who is friends with Hadid.

The models have worked together on numerous occasions and were photographed hugging on the red carpet at the Met Gala in September 2021. Hadid showed her support when Ceretti shared photos of herself posing in a little black dress in June.

“Omg! ❤️,” Hadid commented on the Instagram post.

After DiCaprio and Ceretti’s night out in Ibiza made headlines, a source exclusively told Us that Hadid is “moving in a romantic direction” with music producer Cole Bennett. The insider added that Hadid and DiCaprio “still talk on occasion” as they “travel in similar circles of friends.”

2. Where Is Vittoria Ceretti From?

Ceretti was born and raised in Italy but moved to New York City in 2015 to continue her modeling career.

3. Is Vittoria Ceretti Married?

Ceretti married Italian DJ Matteo Milleri in Ibiza in June 2020. She shared photos of the nuptials via Instagram at the time. “🤍 From this day forward,” she captioned the post.

It’s unclear whether the duo have separated.

4. Did Vittoria Ceretti Shade Lily-Rose Depp?

Ceretti shared her take on “nepo babies” via her Instagram Story in November 2022, seemingly shading Depp in the process.

“I just want to share a thought here because I can. I bumped into an interview of a so-called ‘nepo baby’ or whatever y’all call it,” she began. “You can tell me your sad little story about it (even at the end of the day you can still always go cry on your dad’s couch in your villa in Malibu), but how about not being able to pay for your flight back home to your family? Waiting hours to do a fitting/casting just to see a nepo baby walk past you from the warm seat of her/his Mercedes with her/his driver and her/his friend/assistant/agent taking care of HER/HIS MENTAL HEALTH.”

Ceretti wrapped up the rant by saying: “You have no f—king idea how much it takes to make people respect you. TAKES YEARS. You just get it [for] free day one.” Her remarks came shortly after Lily-Rose dismissed the effect her famous parents, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, have had on her modeling and acting career.

“Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that,” she told Elle in November 2022.

5. When Did Vittoria Ceretti Start Modeling?

Ceretti’s modeling career began when she was chosen as a finalist in the Elite Model Look competition in Italy when she was 14. She went on to model for brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Versa, Marc Jacobs and Yves Saint Laurent and has appeared on the cover of publications including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Elle.