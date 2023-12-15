Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s connection is heating up, but they haven’t defined their relationship just yet.

“They haven’t had ‘the talk’ in terms of their relationship status, but neither of them is seeing [anyone else],” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, noting Hadid and Cooper’s romance has been “going really well.”

The supermodel, 28, and Cooper, 48, have been linked since October, with the insider noting that they also hope to get together over the holidays.

Hadid and Cooper also are planning to introduce their daughters at some point. Hadid shares Khai, 3, with ex Zayn Malik, while Cooper coparents Lea De Seine, 6, with former partner Irina Shayk. “That’s been on their radar [for] the near future,” the source tells Us.

Related: Gigi Hadid's Complete Dating History Gigi Hadid‘s romance with Zayn Malik was not the first — nor would it be the last — time that the supermodel’s love life grabbed everyone’s attention. Hadid’s first major relationship in the public eye was with Cody Simpson. The pair dated on and off for two years before calling it quits for good in […]

Hadid and the Maestro star first sparked dating speculation earlier this year when they were spotted together in New York City. Despite the pair having a 20-year age gap, a second source previously told Us that Hadid and Cooper have “a lot in common.”

“They’re both single parents to a young daughter, and they share a similar sense of humor,” the insider added in October. “It’s still far too early to know where things might be headed. Things aren’t that serious right now, the attraction is there.”

As the pair continued getting to know one another, they supported one another’s business endeavors. Earlier this month, Hadid was photographed outside Cooper’s food truck on December 6. She dressed casually in a denim jacket, a Yankees baseball cap and sunglasses. Cooper served Philly cheesesteaks from inside the vehicle.

Later that day, Hadid dropped a new advertisement for her Guest in Residence knitwear brand using a pic of Cooper.

“Guest in Residence Knitters. Back in Stock: The Plaid Work Shirt,” a caption on the label’s Instagram account read, alongside a pic of Cooper wearing the brand’s flannel shirt.

Prior to dating Cooper, Hadid was briefly linked to Leonardo DiCaprio after her split from Malik, 30. Hadid and the British musician have since prioritized coparenting Khai.

Related: Surprising Celebrity Couples of 2023 That Kept Us Believing Love’s Not Dead Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce was certainly not on our 2023 bingo card — but Us Weekly totally ships it. Kelce first took his shot with the pop star in July, making her a homemade friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when he saw her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City. While they never got […]

“I work when my daughter is with her dad, and that’s the time I have,” she previously told NET-A-PORTER in September. “I will literally fit in as many jobs as I can on those days. I’m sometimes a crazy person, but if it means a lot to me, then I do it.”

Cooper, for his part, last dated Huma Abedin in 2022, nearly three years after he and Shayk, 37, split. Cooper and Shayk briefly sparked reconciliation rumors in August after they went on a cozy family vacation together.

“He’s the best father Lea and I could dream of,” Shayk, who has been casually linked to Tom Brady, later told Elle in a November profile about coparenting. “It always works, but it always works because we make it work.”

Cooper even brought Lea to the Tuesday, December 12, red carpet premiere of Maestro, which he also directed. The outing marked Lea’s red carpet debut, and she held hands with her dad as they posed for pictures with his castmates.

For more on Hadid and Cooper’s relationship, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.