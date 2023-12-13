The premiere of Bradley Cooper’s movie Maestro was made even more special thanks to his 6-year-old daughter, Lea.

Cooper, 48, walked the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, December 12, while holding Lea’s hand. She was dressed up in an animal print gown, sparkling gold flats and a red purse while Cooper wore a dark blue suit.

Maestro, which will be available to stream on Netflix later this month, was directed and cowritten by Cooper. In the film, Cooper plays the late composer Leonard Bernstein alongside a star-studded cast, including Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman and Michael Urie.

When Cooper isn’t working, he is focused on coparenting his daughter with Irina Shayk. The former couple welcomed Lea in 2017, two years after they began dating. Cooper and Shayk, 37, subsequently called it quits in June 2019 but have remained on friendly terms.

Shayk previously opened up about how she and Cooper tackle raising their daughter together, telling Elle in March 2021, “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Coparenting is parenting.”

The model went on to explain why she chose to remain tight-lipped about her bond with Cooper. “My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private. It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away,” she added.

Later that year, Shayk praised Cooper for being a “full-on, hands-on dad,” telling Highsnobiety in September 2021, “No nanny. Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks — I didn’t call them once.”

The twosome have enforced some “strict” rules for their daughter. “When [Lea] finishes eating, she gets up from the table, takes her plate, says, ‘Thank you.’ Without ‘please’ or ‘thank you,’ she’s not getting anything,” Shayk, who was linked to Tom Brady this year, explained. “It’s hard, because she has so many toys. I had one doll, and I still have this doll. Blonde, blue eyes, big Russian doll. My grandma used to make clothes for her. And I always explain, ‘Look, this is my doll. I had only one.’ Or sometimes, ‘You have this candy. I used to have candy only for Christmas.'”

Cooper, for his part, shared rare insight into his parenting philosophy during a July episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

“I mean, you learn from your predecessor’s mistakes and I’ll make tons that hopefully Lea will learn from and then being rigorous with myself to grow,” he said. “To help unburden her with any of my bulls—t.”