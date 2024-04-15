Kesha made a surprise appearance at Coachella and sent a pointed message to Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Singer Renée Rapp played at the music festival on Sunday, April 14, and surprised fans with Kesha, 37, as her special guest. As Kesha walked on stage, her song “TiK ToK” started to play.

“Wake up in the mornin’ like f—k P. Diddy,” Kesha sang, as she and Rapp, 24, threw their middle fingers in the air. Fans were quick to cheer loudly as they realized the lyric change.

Kesha’s song, which was originally released in 2010, opens with the lyrics: “Wake up in the mornin’ feelin’ like P. Diddy.”

KESHA JUST CHANGED THE LYRICS FOR TIK TOK TO “FUCK P DIDDY” AT COACHELLA WITH RENEÉ RAPP OH MY GODDD pic.twitter.com/RrDvsyPKmo — maxx HAS A BEYONCÉ AUTOGRAPH !!!! (@ArnoldMaxx) April 15, 2024

The Coachella performance comes weeks after news broke on March 25 that Homeland Security and local law enforcement were raiding Diddy’s homes in Beverly Hills and Miami. (Diddy has since been spotted out on various occasions in the weeks following the raid.)

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” Homeland Security shared in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

It was widely reported that the raids were in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation.

Following the raids, Diddy’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, claimed that law enforcement used a “gross overuse of military-level force” while they were inside the rapper’s homes.

“There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” read a statement shared with Us on March 26. He went on to call the raids an “unprecedented ambush” and claimed they were “paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence” which resulted in “a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”

The statement concluded: “There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Since November 2023, multiple men and women — including Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie and producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones — have accused the musician of sexual assault, which he has vehemently denied.