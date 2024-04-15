Your account
Celebrity News

Kesha Changes ‘Tik Tok’ Song Lyrics During Surprise Coachella Performance: ‘F—k P. Diddy’

By
Feature Kesha Changes Tik Tok Lyrics During Coachella Performance
Kesha Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella

Kesha made a surprise appearance at Coachella and sent a pointed message to Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Singer Renée Rapp played at the music festival on Sunday, April 14, and surprised fans with Kesha, 37, as her special guest. As Kesha walked on stage, her song “TiK ToK” started to play.

“Wake up in the mornin’ like f—k P. Diddy,” Kesha sang, as she and Rapp, 24, threw their middle fingers in the air. Fans were quick to cheer loudly as they realized the lyric change.

Kesha’s song, which was originally released in 2010, opens with the lyrics: “Wake up in the mornin’ feelin’ like P. Diddy.”

The Coachella performance comes weeks after news broke on March 25 that Homeland Security and local law enforcement were raiding Diddy’s homes in Beverly Hills and Miami. (Diddy has since been spotted out on various occasions in the weeks following the raid.)

Kesha Changes Tik Tok Lyrics During Coachella Performance Renee Rapp
Reneé Rapp and Kesha perform at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” Homeland Security shared in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

Breaking Down All of the Allegations Against Diddy Cassie s Assault Lawsuit and More 476

Related: Breaking Down All of the Allegations Against Diddy

It was widely reported that the raids were in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation.

Kesha Changes Tik Tok Lyrics During Coachella Performance Diddy
P. Diddy Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Following the raids, Diddy’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, claimed that law enforcement used a “gross overuse of military-level force” while they were inside the rapper’s homes.

“There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” read a statement shared with Us on March 26. He went on to call the raids an “unprecedented ambush” and claimed they were “paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence” which resulted in “a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”

The Most Telling Quotes About Diddy s Behavior Over the Years

Related: Eyebrow-Raising Quotes About Diddy's Alleged Behavior Over the Years

The statement concluded: “There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Since November 2023, multiple men and women — including Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie and producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones — have accused the musician of sexual assault, which he has vehemently denied.

