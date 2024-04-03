Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ inner circle has remained quiet about his legal woes and allegations of abuse and sex trafficking for a reason.

“No one is saying anything because they have gone to his parties,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly, noting that Diddy, 54, can be “a very spiteful guy.”

According to another insider, Diddy put on “insane” parties, adding, “All the big stars went to his parties. And if they were wilding out, taking drugs and participating in orgies — they’re likely on camera.” (Court documents filed against Diddy by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones claim that Diddy had hidden cameras stashed in his Los Angeles mansion and his compound on Star Island in Miami.)

A third source, meanwhile, claimed that Diddy liked “controlling people and making them degrade” themselves.

Related: Diddy’s Celebrity Connections Over the Years: From Friends to Collaborators Sean “Diddy” Combs made his music industry debut in the early 1990s and has racked up a long list of collaborators and famous friends. Over the years, Diddy used his power in the industry to create longtime relationships with various rappers. However, as of late, Diddy has faced his fair share of controversy. The music […]

Diddy’s personal life made headlines when Homeland Security raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami on March 25, reportedly in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation. His attorney Aaron Dyer subsequently released a statement about the raid.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” the statement read. “Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”

Dyer continued: “This unprecedented ambush – paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Related: Eyebrow-Raising Quotes About Diddy's Alleged Behavior Over the Years Years before two of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes were raided in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation, there was conversation about what went on at the rapper’s residences. After the March 2024 raid made headlines, a clip resurfaced of Usher recalling his experience living with Diddy as a teenager. “I got a chance to […]

An interview with Usher has since resurfaced where he recalled living with Diddy when he was a teen. “It was pretty wild,” Usher, 45, said on The Howard Stern Show in 2016. “It was crazy. There were very curious things taking place and I didn’t necessarily understand it.”

One month before the raids, producer Jones sued Diddy in February, claiming that he was sexually harassed, drugged and threatened by Diddy for more than a year. Jones’ lawsuit also accused Diddy of sex trafficking multiple women, and noted the use of cameras in multiple homes.

In a statement to Us at the time, Diddy’s lawyer denied the accusations by calling Jones a “liar.”

Related: Diddy’s Ups and Downs Over the Years: Lawsuits, Home Raid and More Sean “Diddy” Combs has faced a lot of ups and downs in his career and personal life. Diddy began his career in the ‘90s as an intern for Uptown Records after dropping out of Howard University. He worked his way up to become a talent director at the label and went on to help develop […]

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit, shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,” attorney Shawn Holley said. “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.”

If you or someone you know is a human trafficking victim, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

For more on Diddy’s legal issues, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.