Sean “Diddy” Combs has been spotted out for the first time following the Homeland Security raid on his Miami and Los Angeles homes.

On Friday, March 29, the Daily Mail obtained photos of Diddy, 54, leaving a Top Golf in Miami while accompanied by daughters Jessie and D’Lila, 17. The photos, which were snapped on Thursday, March 28, showed the rapper wearing a black and purple track suit while flashing a peace sign at photographers. (Diddy has faced various sexual assault allegations from multiple men and women since November 2023 when ex-girlfriend Cassie filed a lawsuit against him that has since been settled. He has denied all of the allegations.)

Diddy shared Jessie, D’Lila and son King, 25, with the late Kim Porter, with whom he had an on and off relationship from 1994 to 2007. He also adopted Porter’s son, Quincy Brown, 32, from her prior relationship. (He’s also a father to Justin Dior, 29, Chance, 17, and Love Sean, 17 months — with Misa Hylton, Sarah Chapman and Dana Tran, respectively.)

The images come days after Diddy made headlines on Monday, March 25 when Homeland Security and local law enforcement officers fully armed and clad in tactical gear raided the music mogul’s Beverly Hills and Miami homes in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation.

Related: Why Were Diddy's Homes Raided by Federal Agents? What to Know So Far Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly under investigation in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation. On March 25, Homeland Security and local law enforcement raided the music mogul’s Los Angeles and Miami homes, according to multiple outlets. Local news affiliate Los Angeles’ Fox 11 spoke to Homeland Security representatives, who revealed that the raids were […]

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners,” Homeland Security told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

Later that same day, TMZ obtained video footage of Diddy pacing outside the Customs office at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. The outlet reported that the rapper and the entourage he was traveling with were stopped by Homeland Security at the airport.

While Diddy himself has yet to speak out about the ongoing ordeal, his lawyer Aaron Dyer told Us one day after the raids that “there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed” at both homes.

“There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” Dyer’s Tuesday, March 26 statement read. “Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”

Related: Eyebrow-Raising Quotes About Diddy's Alleged Behavior Over the Years Years before two of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes were raided in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation, there was conversation about what went on at the rapper’s residences. After the March 2024 raid made headlines, a clip resurfaced of Usher recalling his experience living with Diddy as a teenager. “I got a chance to […]

Dyer seemed to be referring to reports that Justin and King were detained while Homeland Security was raiding Diddy’s Beverly Hills home.

The attorney went on to call the raids an “unprecedented ambush” that was “paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence.” He stated that this has since resulted in “a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”

The statement concluded: “There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”