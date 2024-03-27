Before being detained by federal agents, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ oldest son, Justin Combs, was named in a lawsuit against his father that mentions sex trafficking.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 26, Justin, 29, is one of the defendants alongside Diddy, 54, in an amended complaint brought on by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones. In the new docs, the phrase “sex trafficking” is mentioned 50 times.

On Monday, March 25, Homeland Security raided Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami, reportedly in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation. Justin was detained alongside his younger brother, King Combs, 25, following the search of the California property. While it’s unclear if Diddy was on the property at the time of the raids, the rapper was spotted at the Miami International Airport just hours later, per a video obtained by TMZ. Both Justin and King were released without charges.

On Tuesday, Diddy’s attorney Aaron Dyer released a statement about the raid, slamming law enforcement’s alleged behavior.

Related: Breaking Down All of the Allegations Against Diddy Paras Griffin/Getty Images While Sean “Diddy” Combs has fervently denied ex-girlfriend Cassie’s rape and assault allegations, multiple women have come forward with similar claims of alleged misconduct by the music mogul. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2023 that Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of rape and repeated physical […]

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” the statement read. “Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”

Dyer continued: “This unprecedented ambush – paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day TurboTax is 20% Off at Amazon Today View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Jones initially sued Diddy in February for $30 million in damages, accusing the rapper of drugging, threatening and sexually assaulting him for more than a year. Jones alleged that while living with Diddy from September 2022 to November 2023, he recorded audio of the musician partaking in “serious illegal activity” with friends and colleagues. Jones also claimed he was sexually harassed and assaulted by Diddy in his Florida, Los Angeles and New York homes and on a yacht Diddy rented in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Related: Diddy’s Ups and Downs Over the Years: Lawsuits, Home Raid and More Sean “Diddy” Combs has faced a lot of ups and downs in his career and personal life. Diddy began his career in the ‘90s as an intern for Uptown Records after dropping out of Howard University. He worked his way up to become a talent director at the label and went on to help develop […]

In a statement to Us, Diddy’s attorney Shawn Holley called Jones a “liar” and vehemently denied the allegations.

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit, shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,” read the statement. “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.”