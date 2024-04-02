Sean “Diddy” Combs was photographed at his Miami home more than a week after Homeland Security raided the residence.

Photos obtained by Page Six on Monday, April 1, showed Diddy, 54, standing outside the residence while talking on the phone. He looked casual in a white T-shirt and was joined by a friend.

The images came one day after Diddy made his return to Instagram on Sunday, March 31, sending an Easter message to followers, but disabling the comments section on the post.

The rapper has been spotted out on various occasions in Miami since the home raids took place on March 25.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” Homeland Security told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

It has been widely reported that the raids were in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation.

Diddy’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, slammed law enforcement’s alleged “gross overuse of military-level force” during the raids, in a statement to Us on March 26.

“There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” the statement read. “Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”

Multiple outlets reported that two of Diddy’s sons, King, 25, and Justin, 29, were detained during the raids. They were released several hours later. (Diddy shares King, Jessie and D’Lila with the late Kim Porter. He adopted Porter’s son Quincy from a prior relationship. He’s also the father of Justin with Lisa Hylton, Chance, 17, with Sarah Chapman, and Love Sean, 17 months, with Dana Tran.)

Continuing his statement, Dyer called the raids an “unprecedented ambush,” claiming they were “paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence.” This, per Dyer, caused “a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”

He concluded: “There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

The Homeland Security raids comes months after Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie filed a lawsuit — which has since been settled — accusing him of sexual assault throughout their on and off relationship. Multiple men and women have followed up with accusations of their own, all of which Diddy has denied.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or someone you know is a human trafficking victim, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.