Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ son King Combs broke his silence after being detained by Homeland Security when the rapper’s Los Angeles home was raided.

“Stop with the 🧢,” King, 25, wrote via Snapchat on Friday, March 29, using the slang term of “cap,” which refers to lying.

While King did not explain what his post was referring to, it came days after his detainment by law enforcement officers.

News broke on Monday, March 25, that Homeland Security had raided Diddy’s respective properties in Los Angeles and Miami. According to the law enforcement agency, the raids were connected to an ongoing federal sex trafficking investigation.

Diddy, 54, was not on site when either of the raids occurred though reports claimed that his sons King and Justin, 30, had been home. TMZ reported on Monday that both King and Justin were detained by police and released several hours later.

Diddy has not been presently charged or arrested in connection to the investigation and a lawyer denied the music mogul’s involvement.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Diddy’s attorney Aaron Dyer told Us Weekly in a March statement. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

Following the raids, Diddy flew on a private plane to Miami. He was spotted outside a Top Golf facility on Thursday, March 28, with daughters Jessie and D’Lila, both 17. (Diddy shared King, Jessie and D’Lila with the late Kim Porter, Justin with Lisa Hylton, Chance, 17, with Sarah Chapman, and Love Sean, 17 months, with Dana Tran. He also adopted Porter’s son Quincy from a prior relationship.)

None of Diddy’s other kids have publicly spoken out about the raids or the federal investigation. King, meanwhile, shared more images on his Instagram on Friday. After posting a teaser of his song “Flyest in The City,” King shared a throwback photo with mom Porter. (Porter died in November 2018.)

While Homeland Security has not shared further details about Diddy’s connection to their investigation, his behavior has made headlines since late 2023. In November 2023, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) accused him of sexual assault and repeated physical abuse over a 10-year period. Diddy denied the claims before settling the case one day later.

Cassie’s claims inspired multiple other individuals to come forward with similar stories of alleged misconduct, including music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones. In Jones’ lawsuit filed in February, he accused Diddy of sexual harassment and allegedly bragging about hiring sex workers. Diddy, through an attorney, denied the allegations of misconduct and sex trafficking. Justin was also named in the suit but has not addressed his alleged involvement.

If you or someone you know is a human trafficking victim, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.