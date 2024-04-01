Sean “Diddy” Combs has broken his social media silence following the federal raids of his homes.

The music mogul, 54, who is a prolific Instagramer, had not posted since his homes were raided on March 25. But he took to the platform on Sunday to share an Easter message.

Alongside a series of photographs of his 17-month-old daughter, Love, whom he shares with ex Dana Tran, he wrote: “HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love.”

Notably, the star disabled the comments section on the post.

The snaps show the embattled star’s youngest child posing in various colorful clothing, including a floral dress paired with a matching purse and pink coat and a purple outfit with a tutu and a plaid jacket.

The little one is also seen smiling alongside her mom in a matching Moana costume.

Last week, Homeland Security raided Diddy’s respective properties in Los Angeles and Miami. According to the law enforcement agency, the raids were connected to an ongoing federal sex trafficking investigation.

The music producer was not on site when either of the raids occurred though his sons King and Justin, 30, had been home. TMZ reported that both were detained by police and released several hours later.

Diddy has not been presently charged or arrested in connection to the investigation and a lawyer denied the music mogul’s involvement.

King has also broken his silence. “Stop with the 🧢,” the 25-year-old, wrote via Snapchat on Friday, March 29, using the slang term of “cap,” which refers to lying.

Diddy has not directly addressed the raids, but his lawyer had put out a statement following the dramatic incidents.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Diddy’s attorney Aaron Dyer told Us Weekly on March 27. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

Diddy has been spending time with his family since the raids. He was spotted outside a Top Golf facility on Thursday, March 28, with daughters Jessie and D’Lila, both 17. (Diddy shared King, Jessie and D’Lila with the late Kim Porter, Justin with Lisa Hylton, Chance, 17, with Sarah Chapman, and Love Sean, 17 months, with Dana Tran. He also adopted Porter’s son Quincy from a prior relationship.)

While Homeland Security has not shared further details about Diddy’s connection to their investigation, his behavior has made headlines since late 2023.

In November 2023, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) accused him of sexual assault and repeated physical abuse over a 10-year period. Diddy denied the claims before settling the case one day later.

Cassie’s claims inspired multiple other individuals to come forward with similar stories of alleged misconduct, including music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones.

In Jones’ lawsuit filed in February, he accused Diddy of sexual harassment and allegedly bragging about hiring sex workers. Diddy, through an attorney, denied the allegations of misconduct and sex trafficking. Justin was also named in the suit but has not addressed his alleged involvement.