Sean “Diddy” Combs continues to appear unbothered in light of Homeland Security’s recent raids on his houses.

Diddy, 54, was pictured in seemingly good spirits at Miami’s Pura Vida restaurant on Friday, March 29, according to social media footage.

“Down here at Pura Vida by my pad, run into the man right here,” fitness coach Wes Watson said via his Instagram Story on Friday while waiting in line to order. “Miami’s like that! It’s a movie.”

Watson then panned his camera to Diddy, who flashed an “L” with his fingers and proclaimed, “Love! What’s up?” Diddy thus pretended to salute the camera.

Related: Diddy’s Ups and Downs Over the Years: Lawsuits, Home Raid and More Sean “Diddy” Combs has faced a lot of ups and downs in his career and personal life. Diddy began his career in the ‘90s as an intern for Uptown Records after dropping out of Howard University. He worked his way up to become a talent director at the label and went on to help develop […]

After Diddy left the eatery, Watson noted that it was a “crazy coincidence” to run into and meet the music mogul. In a follow-up Instagram post, Watson revealed that he went to the health-conscious restaurant to pick up a “shot of espresso” when he saw Diddy and a group of friends already in line.

One day earlier, Diddy and 17-year-old daughters Jessie and D’Lila were spotted leaving a Top Golf facility in Miami. Diddy flashed a peace sign as they walked past waiting photographers. It was his first public appearance since Homeland Security raided two of his residences.

News broke on Monday, March 25, that law enforcement raided Diddy’s properties in Los Angeles and Miami. According to Homeland Security, the raids were connected to an ongoing federal sex trafficking investigation. Diddy, who was not on site when either of the raids took place, has not yet been arrested or charged with a crime. His lawyer, meanwhile, has denounced the claims.

Related: Eyebrow-Raising Quotes About Diddy's Alleged Behavior Over the Years Years before two of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes were raided in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation, there was conversation about what went on at the rapper’s residences. After the March 2024 raid made headlines, a clip resurfaced of Usher recalling his experience living with Diddy as a teenager. “I got a chance to […]

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Diddy’s attorney Aaron Dyer told Us Weekly in a statement. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

Diddy’s sons Justin, 30, and King, 25, were reportedly home in Los Angeles during the incident. TMZ reported that they were detained by Homeland Security but have since been released. (Diddy shared King, Jessie and D’Lila with the late Kim Porter, as well as Justin with Lisa Hylton, Chance, 17, with Sarah Chapman, and Love Sean, 17 months, with Dana Tran. He also previously adopted Porter’s son Quincy from a prior relationship.)

While Homeland Security has not shared further details about Diddy’s connection to their investigation, his behavior has made headlines since late 2023. In November 2023, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) accused him of sexual assault and repeated physical abuse over a 10-year period. Diddy denied the claims before settling the case one day later.

Related: Why Were Diddy's Homes Raided by Federal Agents? What to Know So Far Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly under investigation in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation. On March 25, Homeland Security and local law enforcement raided the music mogul’s Los Angeles and Miami homes, according to multiple outlets. Local news affiliate Los Angeles’ Fox 11 spoke to Homeland Security representatives, who revealed that the raids were […]

Cassie’s claims inspired multiple other individuals to come forward with similar stories of alleged misconduct, including producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones. In Jones’ February lawsuit, he accused Diddy of sexual harassment and allegedly bragging about hiring sex workers. Multiple individuals named in the suit have denied their involvement, including Yung Miami and 50 Cent’s ex Daphne Joy.

Diddy has also denied the accusations.

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit, shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,” Diddy’s lawyer Shawn Holley told Us last month. “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

If you or someone you know is a human trafficking victim, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.