Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex Yung Miami claims to have proof to dispel claims in Lil Rod‘s lawsuit that she transported drugs to the rapper.

“The allegations Lil Rod has made in his lawsuit are completely false,” a source close to Yung Miami exclusively told Us Weekly, claiming that she has “time stamped photo evidence” of her in New York City when the lawsuit claimed she was trafficking “tuci” a.k.a “pink cocaine” for Diddy, 54.

Yung Miami was named in legal paperwork filed by Lil Rod on Monday, March 25. According to the documents, which are part of a lawsuit originally filed against Diddy in February, the rapper allegedly was partial toward the “pink cocaine,” which is classified as phenylethylamine 2C-B and is a combination of ecstasy and cocaine.

Diddy allegedly obtained the drugs from Brendan Paul, who was arrested on cocaine and marijuana possession charges early this month. When Paul didn’t bring the drugs, Lil Rod claimed Diddy went to Yung Miami as a source.

“Plaintiff and the Combs Rico Enterprise were rehearsing for ‘Something in the Westival” [sic] in Virginia,” the court filing read, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Plaintiff Jones personally witnessed Mr. Combs do a few lines of coke in his dressing room. Defendant Sean Combs wanted tuci but Brendan forgot it, so Defendant Kristina Khorram called Yung Miami. Who then brought it on the private jet from Miami.”

In a statement to Us, Diddy’s lawyer denied the accusations by calling Jones a “liar.”

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit, shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,” attorney Shawn Holley said. “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.”

The same day that Lil Rod filed the new paperwork, Homeland Security raided Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami, reportedly in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation. While it’s unclear whether Diddy was on the property at the time of the raids, he was spotted at the Miami International Airport just hours later.

Diddy’s attorney Aaron Dyer has since released a statement about the raid.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” the statement read. “Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”

Dyer continued: “This unprecedented ambush – paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Days later, Diddy was spotted looking unbothered while at Top Golf in Miami with daughters Jessie and D’Lila, 17.

With reporting by Travis Cronin