The man accused of being a drug mule for Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested Monday, March 25, on cocaine and marijuana possession charges.

According to arrest records obtained by Rolling Stone, Brendan Paul was taken into custody at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport around 4:30 p.m. ET, shortly after Homeland Security executed raids at two of Diddy’s, 54, homes, reportedly in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation.

The airport is the same location where Diddy was seen pacing outside on Monday afternoon in video obtained by TMZ, roughly 90 minutes after Paul, 25, would have been taken into custody.

Arresting officers found cocaine in Paul’s “personal travel bags” and he was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami where he was booked on charges of cocaine possession and possession of a controlled substance. He has since posted bail and been released, according to TMZ.

It is unclear if Paul’s arrest is tied to the larger investigation involving Diddy.

In a lawsuit filed by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones on February, 26, Paul was named as a “mule” for Diddy, alleging he was responsible for “acquir[ing] and distribut[ing] Mr. Combs drugs and guns.”

Jones claimed to have seen Paul “acquire and distribute” drugs to Diddy, including “ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana, mushrooms, and tuci.”

The lawsuit alleged the substances would be packed in carry-on luggage to make it through TSA.

Jones alleged to have “personally witnessed” Paul transport or intend to transport illegal substances in his baggage while traveling between Los Angeles, Miami, Virginia, the Caribbean and London during three separate occurrences between December 2022-November 2023.

The $30 million lawsuit filed by Jones also accused Diddy of sexual assault and harassment during his time working for the music mogul from September 2022 to November 2023.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Diddy’s attorney Shawn Holley denied the accusations calling Jones a “liar.”

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit, shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,” Holley said. “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.”

On Monday, Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami were both raided by Homeland Security.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” Homeland Security shared in a March 25 statement to Us Weekly. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

Us reached out to Diddy for comment.