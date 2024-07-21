Country singer Lainey Wilson recovered like a pro after accidentally splitting her pants during her performance at the Faster Horses Country Music & Camping Festival.

“Y’all just about got a real show,” Wilson, 32, quipped to concertgoers on Saturday, July 20, per social media footage. “There’s a first time for everything and I’m glad it was y’all that I split my pants wide open in front of.”

She continued, “You can’t make that up! I’d have never known had my people back here not seen it.”

Wilson was one of the headliners at Faster Horses, an annual country festival in Brooklyn, Michigan. For her performance, she stepped out in a black leather vest and purple trousers. Wilson completed her look with a matching violet cowboy hat and necklace.

After Wilson noticed the wardrobe malfunction, she hustled offstage to trade the ripped pants for a pair of dark jeans.

“Alright. What’s going on Faster Horses? I got some new pants on,” she quipped upon her stage return. “I’ll tell you what, try and put on some jeans when you sweating. It ain’t fun. You gotta jump in them things.”

Wilson’s Faster Horses set comes months after she earned her first Grammy Award for Best Country Album.

“It’s a blessing to get such a positive response from the fans and my industry peers,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “I’ve been working towards this for over a decade, so I’m excited to build on this energy for my upcoming tour and connect with fans all over the world. It doesn’t necessarily mean less stress, but it’s validating, to say the least.”

While Wilson is “so grateful and incredibly humbled” by all the love for her LP Bell Bottom Country, it is not what gets her out of bed in the mornings.

“I love to write, I love to perform, and I love to connect with people,” she told Us. “That’s what fills my cup.”