Taylor Swift was not ready for “Cruel Summer” James Kennedy’s version.

During Kennedy’s set at Coachella’s Neon Carnival, Swift, 34, was spotted in the VIP section when the Vanderpump Rules star, 32, played his remix of “Cruel Summer,” per a TikTok video shared on Monday, April 15. While the track played, Swift was singing and dancing along in her seat until Kennedy threw her a curveball.

When the chorus hit, the DJ remixed the iconic lines by adding extra bass and echos. Swift seemingly looked perplexed as the mood of her single changed. At one point, Swift looks directly at the camera with a blank stare before chatting with her friends.

“Immediately, ‘who owns this version?’” one user wrote in the comments section while another quipped, “The woman was too stunned to speak.🤣.”

Related: Coachella Weekend 1 Highlights: No Doubt, Taylor Swift and More The first weekend of Coachella 2024 is over, and what went down off stage nearly made more headlines than what went down on stage. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stood in the crowd during Ice Spice and Bleachers’ sets. Vampire Weekend had Paris Hilton play Cornhole during their Western-inspired performance. Grimes came out on a […]

On Monday, Kennedy reacted to the viral clip by resharing the video via his Instagram Story, writing, “🤣🤣🩷 living for this.”

Swift attended the show alongside boyfriend Travis Kelce while they were in town for Coachella. However, there was more than one Bravo and Swift crossover during the festival. At one point, Swift met The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice.

@dolledupsocial Replying to @jimmy stephens She was vibing and wasn’t prepared REMIX lol ♬ original sound – dolledupsocial

“Two absolute QUEENS, Taylor Swift and my stunning wife @teresagiudice 💖,” Giudice’s husband, Louis “Louie” Ruelas, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 14, adding hashtags of “Girl Power,” “Queens,” “Blessed” and “Do It Live.”

Swift was in the audience with Giudice, 51, and Ruelas to watch Ice Spice take the stage. Swift was joined by Kelce, 34, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan. Swift and her squad cheered on Ice Spice, 24, as she performed her and Swift’s “Karma” remix.

Which Track From ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Are You Most Excited For?

Kelce and Swift made it all the way to the desert musical festival to support Swift’s friend and longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff as he performed at the concert with his band Bleachers.

“Taylor and Travis were in the wings of the stage watching the Bleachers set,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly on Sunday. “Taylor and Travis were screaming, dancing and full-on making out during the set.”

Related: Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey and More Stars Are Festival-Chic at Coachella The Coachella Music and Arts Festival is once again proving to be just as stylish as any fashion show. “Plan your outfits in advance because it’s a whole thing with all the right accessories and vibes,” Paris Hilton exclusively advised Us Weekly on Friday, April 12, at the Absolut House party. “[And] make sure to […]

The onlooker added it “looked like they were having the best time and very much in love.”

In addition to watching her friends’ Coachella sets, Swift and Kelce also caught DJ Dom Dolla’s performance. The pair were spotted getting cozy in the audience and at one point the Kansas City Chiefs tight end lifted Swift up so she could get a better look at the stage per social media footage of the couple.

“I just imagine her being like, ‘I wish I could see the crowd…’ and him being like, ‘bet.’ 😭😂,” one fan replied while another joked, “Travis Kelce carrying the whole music industry.”