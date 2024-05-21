Travis Kelce doesn’t see Taylor Swift headlining Kelce Jam any time soon.

“That would be crazy,” Kelce, 34, said in a TikTok video shared by Billboard on Monday, May 20, about the possibility of Swift performing at his music festival in the future. “We would have to go to a stadium.”

Kelce Jam was held at the Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City on Saturday, May 18. The venue of choice was smaller than the ones where Swift has been occupying during her Eras Tour. Kelce, who has attended several of Swift’s shows in the past year, acknowledged that the venue might not be the right size for his girlfriend’s stage presence and massive fan base.

“I don’t think the amphitheater we’re in right now can hold that,” he joked in the clip.

Swift did not attend the second annual Kelce Jam on Saturday, as she is currently on the European leg of her tour. Earlier this month, he cheered on Swift at her fourth concert in Paris alongside Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper. On Saturday, however, Swift was performing at the Friends Arena in Stockholm. Swift will then head to Portugal, Spain, France and the U.K.

“Taylor’s shows are unbelievable,” he exclusively told Us Weekly at his festival. “If you haven’t been to them, you got to try it.”

Kelce shared later that night that one of his favorite parts of the show is what Swift added for her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which dropped in April. The album includes two of Kelce’s new favorite songs, “The Alchemy” and “So High School,” both of which are speculated to be about him.

“I’m not gonna lie, I might be a little biased toward The Tortured Poets Department,” Kelce said to Access Hollywood on Saturday. “Just a little bit. Just a little biased.”

While Swift couldn’t make it to her boyfriend’s event, she was there in spirit. When Kelce took the stage to kick off the show, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end walked out to a remix of Swift’s song “Mine” and sang along with the crowd. Swift was also featured in the show’s intro montage via a clip of her cheering on Kelce at Super Bowl LVIII.

The music festival featured Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz on its lineup. In addition to the performers putting on a show, Kelce also got to have some fun of his own as he gave his own rendition of AC/DC’s “You Shook Me All Night Long.”

“I do this for me. I have fun doing this,” Kelce exclusively told Us about the inspiration behind Kelce Jam. “This is a part of me having fun for me. Yeah, I love just being around KC. The people here are unbelievable. And on top of that, man, I got all my friends and family and my business team with me gearing up for this, this just unbelievable evening.”