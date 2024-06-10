Chappell Roan handled multiple wardrobe malfunctions like a queen.
Roan, 26, commanded attention in a Statue of Liberty-inspired costume while performing at the Governors Ball in New York City on Sunday, June 9. Following her performance, Roan took to Gov Ball’s official TikTok account to poke fun at the fashion mishaps she experienced on stage.
“My wig almost came off and I had 20 wardrobe malfunctions,” she said while giggling. “But it doesn’t matter because it f—king rocked! I had so much fun.” Roan concluded the video by blowing the camera a kiss.
For her performance, she rocked green skin, a latex top and slit skirt that exposed her cheeks. Roan completed her look with a curly haired lime wig, black and silver drag eyeshadow, bedazzled nails and a silver crown.
Later in the show, she changed into a yellow taxi outfit, which she also experienced a fashion faux pas in. Crew members ran on stage to try and adjust her costume but Roan walked away from them to continue her choreography as she sang her hit “Good Luck Babe.” At another point in the show, she knelt on the stage as her team attempted to fix her wig.
Elsewhere in the concert, Roan — who wore a Statue of Liberty costume to represent freedom for all — got emotional while preaching about “trans rights,” “women’s rights” and freedom for “all oppressed people in occupied territories.”
@govballnyc
@chappell roan you are so real i am still shaking from this moment 😅 #govballnyc 🎥 @Respective Collective
Dunkin’ and Aperol were among the sponsors of Gov Ball.
This isn’t the first fabulous outfit Roan has donned. In February, she rocked a sparkly ensemble while opening for Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour. Her getup featured a beaded bodysuit complete with fringe embellishments and matching gloves. She elated the look even more with a sparkly choker, a butterfly bracelet and a bedazzled cowgirl hat.