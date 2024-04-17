Ariana Madix left a permanent mark on boyfriend Daniel Wai.

Madix, 35, showed off her tattoo artist skills at Coachella as seen in a video shared via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 16. In the clip, the Vanderpump Rules star borrowed celebrity tattoo artist Jonboy’s needle to sketch a dot into Wai’s wrist as singer J Balvin took the stage.

“How long do I hold it there?” she asked JonBoy, 42. He shrugged at her before she lifted the tattoo gun from Wai’s wrist.

“Did I not penetrate? She asked as JonBoy wiped excess ink from Wai’s wrist. “You got it!” JonBoy replied.

Madix then went back in and made the dot bigger. The group erupted in laughter and continued dancing to J Balvin’s set.

“This might be the craziest thing I’ve ever done!? 😂” Madix captioned the post. “Party dot @coachella during @Jbalvin,” JonBoy added.

Wai also shared sweet snaps of the duo enjoying Coachella via Instagram on Monday, April 15. In one snap, the pair wore matching bandanas while pressing their heads together.

Madix and Wai, 37, sparked romance rumors at Coachella 2023 after they posted a number of images of them holding hands and kissing. Following the music festival, an insider exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the duo’s romance, sharing they were “just having fun.”

“Ariana is not ready to commit to anything serious right now as she is still healing from the relationship that just ended with Tom,” the source said, referencing Madix’s split from Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval, after he cheated on her with friend Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. “Part of her healing process was going to have a good time at Coachella and that is what she did.”

The pair continued to casually date and confirmed their relationship in December 2023. The following month, he made his Vanderpump Rules debut in the season 11 premiere.