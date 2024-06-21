With Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour currently in London, Travis Kelce has been third-wheeling it at Cannes Lions with brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce.

The trio was spotted walking around Cannes, France, on Thursday, June 20, with Travis, 34, sporting one of his girlfriend’s patented friendship bracelets. This one read “Fearless,” a nod to her album of the same name.

The Kelce family is at the festival to participate in its Sport Beach event, where they discussed the shifting demographics of their “New Heights” podcast as Swift’s fans start to take an interest in the NFL talk.

By Thursday night, the trio had made their way to a party. One eagle-eyed attendee caught Travis and Kylie, 32, having a brief chat amid the blaring music.

Social media user @discoshook captured video of the chaotic scene and posted it via their Instagram Stories. The video panned over to Travis as he applauded and said to Kylie, “I got you though, you already know.”

Jason, 36, appears to be standing between the two, but the camera does not capture a clear shot of him.

Unfortunately there’s no further context, but Travis and Kylie have long shared a close bond. On multiple occasions, he has called her the “best sister any guy could ever ask for.”

Kylie has likewise gushed about Travis, calling the brothers “loving” and “generous” in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. She also complimented his sense of style.

“Jason is a flip-flops and the T-shirt that someone gave him kinda guy, and Travis is the designer, has to sort of be completely put together,” Kylie said. “I can deeply appreciate that because that isn’t me.”

Similar to Jason and Kylie’s dynamic of ruthlessly trolling each other, Kylie has been known to throw a playful jab at Travis as well. During an episode “New Heights” in 2023, Travis asked whether he should use photos of himself with his mustache on dating apps (this was pre-Swift).

“This is going to sound a little harsh, but I think you should do the mustache [in your dating app photos] because if they swipe right at your worst then they’ll love you at your best,” Kylie joked.

Travis hasn’t been afraid to poke fun at Kylie, either. Recounting the first time the whole family was together at the 2016 Pro Bowl, he told the story of playing a drinking game with Kylie.

“You were doing the exact same thing Jason was trying to do, which is never really to win the game. It’s really just to trick the f–k out of whoever you’re playing with,” he said. “And you were doing that with Jason. And I was just like, ‘Oh, wow, this is a tag team that is going to threaten America right here.’”