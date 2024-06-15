Few people know Jason and Travis Kelce quite as well as Jason’s wife, Kylie.

Kyle, 32, has been married to the older Kelce brother since 2018. In that time, she has learned what makes her husband and brother-in-law tick. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, she spoke about how Jason, 36, and Travis, 34, are alike — and how they’re different.

“They are very similar in their values,” she said. “How they are as people, they’re kind or generous, they’re loving.”

Kylie spoke with Us as a partner in a campaign with HP and Eagles Autism Foundation, an organization founded by Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. She is helping them promote Print Pals, printable puppets “intentionally designed to express a different facet of a child’s imagination.”

In our chat, she credited Jason’s values to the example that her mother-in-law, Donna Kelce, set for him and Travis.

“His mom was an outstanding example of a strong, independent woman and still to this day, I tell everybody, I wish I had the traveling abilities of my mother-in-law,” Kylie said. “It is those traits that I think helped [Jason] understand that women can be sort of a strong force … Although they’re no longer together, his parents were very much a partnership in how they function and it was a team effort. He had that example at home and he has taken that into his adult life and he uses that as an example of how he shows me respect and love every single day.”

That’s not to say the brothers are exactly alike. Kylie has noticed a couple of differences between Jason and Travis. They share a close bond, supporting, and mentoring – and occasionally playfully sparring with – each other… It makes for a fun dynamic between them, one that’s highlighted on their “New Heights” podcast.

“Personality-wise [they’re] different. I would say [they have] somewhat different senses of humor,” Kylie said.

They also dress differently, with Kylie saying her husband is a little less “put together.”

“Jason is a flip flops and the t-shirt that someone gave him kinda guy, and Travis is the designer, has to sort of be completely put together,” Kylie explained. “I can deeply appreciate that because that isn’t me.”

There’s one other difference — for now. Jason is married and Travis is dating music superstar Taylor Swift. Asked if she envisioned Travis ever “settling down,” Kylie wasn’t sure.

“Oh, that’s up to Trav,” she said.

With reporting by Amanda Williams