Kylie Kelce hopes her daughters are interested in sports.

Kylie and her husband, former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, share three daughters, Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 15 months. She says they already go to gymnastics class and even do gymnastics at home, though she admits that’s “questionable.”

But sports aren’t for everyone, and if that’s the case with the Kelce kids, Kylie, 32, says Jason, 36, can still help out.

“I always tell everybody Jason is more well-rounded than people think,” Kylie told Us Weekly exclusively. “He was in competition jazz band and can play the saxophone. … He’s got it together.”

“It is such a pain in the butt how well-rounded he is,” she added.

Related: Eagles' Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Kelce's Relationship Timeline Jason Kelce swiped right and found love with Kylie Kelce — even if their first date got off to a rocky start. “[I] definitely fell asleep,” the Philadelphia Eagles athlete recalled on his “New Heights” podcast in September 2023. “Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most […]

Kylie was speaking as part of a campaign with HP and the Eagles Autism Foundation, an organization founded by Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. Ahead of Neurodiversity Pride Day on Sunday, June 16, Kylie, HP and EAF are teaming up to create Print Pals, printable puppets “intentionally designed to express a different facet of a child’s imagination.”

Their daughters are helping out with Print Pals as well, as Kylie gets them more involved in arts and crafts. Soon, she hopes to start transitioning them to other opportunities, similar to how she took Irish dance as a kid.

“Then they will also do … soccer where they run around like the Peanuts gang and they all chase the ball,” she added. “So, we’ll introduce them to everything.”

Kylie is a former athlete herself, playing field hockey at Lower Merion High School in Pennsylvania, the same high school Kobe Bryant attended. She continued her playing career at Cabrini University and returned to Lower Merion to coach her former team.

Related: Every Time Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Kelce Hilariously Trolled Each Other Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce prove that all’s fair in love and trolling wars. Jason, a retired NFL center, married Kylie in April 2018 after initially meeting on dating app Tinder. “It took me a while. Like, I didn’t tell anyone who I was dating,” Kylie recalled of their early courtship in Jason’s 2023 […]

“I’m very much hoping they want to get involved in sports,” she said of her daughters. “But if they don’t, Jason can help them musically. I can support them in other ways. So, no matter what they choose to do, whatever their activity of choice will be, I’m happy, but I am hoping it’s athletics.”

Jason has also talked about the benefits of youth sports, saying earlier in the week that he wants his daughters to experience losing so they can “know how much it sucks.”

“Especially for kids, losing is incredibly important,” he said on his and brother Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. “I think we put way too much emphasis on winning at the high school and below age groups. I kind of hope my girls win just enough that they’re confident, but lose enough that they don’t think they’re the best at what they do so that they’re hungry to continue.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams