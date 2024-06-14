Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Kylie Kelce Says If Daughters Aren’t Into Sports, Jason ‘Can Help Them Out Musically’ (Exclusive)

By

Kylie Kelce hopes her daughters are interested in sports.

Kylie and her husband, former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, share three daughters, Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 15 months. She says they already go to gymnastics class and even do gymnastics at home, though she admits that’s “questionable.”

But sports aren’t for everyone, and if that’s the case with the Kelce kids, Kylie, 32, says Jason, 36, can still help out.

“I always tell everybody Jason is more well-rounded than people think,” Kylie told Us Weekly exclusively. “He was in competition jazz band and can play the saxophone. … He’s got it together.”

“It is such a pain in the butt how well-rounded he is,” she added.

Philadelphia Eagles Star Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie McDevitt’s Relationship Timeline

Related: Eagles' Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Kelce's Relationship Timeline

Kylie was speaking as part of a campaign with HP and the Eagles Autism Foundation, an organization founded by Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. Ahead of Neurodiversity Pride Day on Sunday, June 16, Kylie, HP and EAF are teaming up to create Print Pals, printable puppets “intentionally designed to express a different facet of a child’s imagination.”

Kylie Kelce Says Jason Kelce Can Help Daughters With Music Sax 2
Kylie Kelce poses with the new Print Pals printable puppets from technology company HP, to help neurodivergent children express themselves through the therapeutic power of creative expression at the Eagles Autism Foundation (EAF) sensory room in Philadelphia. Michael Simon/Getty Images for HP Inc.

Their daughters are helping out with Print Pals as well, as Kylie gets them more involved in arts and crafts. Soon, she hopes to start transitioning them to other opportunities, similar to how she took Irish dance as a kid.

“Then they will also do … soccer where they run around like the Peanuts gang and they all chase the ball,” she added. “So, we’ll introduce them to everything.”

Kylie Kelce Says Jason Kelce Can Help Daughters With Music Sax 3
Courtesy of Kylie Kelce/Instagram

Kylie is a former athlete herself, playing field hockey at Lower Merion High School in Pennsylvania, the same high school Kobe Bryant attended. She continued her playing career at Cabrini University and returned to Lower Merion to coach her former team.

Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Kelce's Most Hilarious Trolling Moments Through the Years

Related: Every Time Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Kelce Hilariously Trolled Each Other

“I’m very much hoping they want to get involved in sports,” she said of her daughters. “But if they don’t, Jason can help them musically. I can support them in other ways. So, no matter what they choose to do, whatever their activity of choice will be, I’m happy, but I am hoping it’s athletics.”

ANRABESS Linen Wide Leg Pants Amazon

Deal of the Day

Lounge in Linen for Less With This Style That’s Now 43% Off! View Deal

Kylie Kelce Says Jason Kelce Can Help Daughters With Music Sax 4
Jason Kelce YouTube

Jason has also talked about the benefits of youth sports, saying earlier in the week that he wants his daughters to experience losing so they can “know how much it sucks.”

“Especially for kids, losing is incredibly important,” he said on his and brother Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. “I think we put way too much emphasis on winning at the high school and below age groups. I kind of hope my girls win just enough that they’re confident, but lose enough that they don’t think they’re the best at what they do so that they’re hungry to continue.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams

In this article

Jason Kelce Smiles Directly at Camera wearing Black T-Shirt that Reads "Football Is A Family Story." in green font

Jason Kelce

Kylie Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!