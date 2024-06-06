Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are opposites when it comes to fashion.

Travis, 34, opened up about Jason, 36, and his contrasting styles during an interview with Good Morning America published via YouTube on Friday, June 6. “He’s the neanderthal who wears flip-flops in winter and doesn’t really care what he looks like,” Travis said, referencing Jason’s famous pregame outfit

“I like to throw on fashionable stuff and have fun,” Travis added.

Travis, who plays as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is known to have an elaborate wardrobe featuring sparkly jackets, funky prints and an assortment of fabrics.

One of his standout outfits came during the 2024 Super Bowl in February. Ahead of defeating the San Francisco 49ers, Travis stepped out in a charcoal Mike Amiri jacket featuring sparkly threads. Travis elevated the look with matching pants, a black T-shirt and silver chain necklaces.

Jason, for his part, normally opts for flip-flops, a T-shirt, jeans or sweats while arriving at a stadium. (Jason recently announced his retirement from the NFL, concluding his 13-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles.)

Travis’ stylist Danielle Salzedo exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the athlete’s fashion sense, sharing he “has a clear vision for his personal aesthetic and definitely styles himself.”

She continued, “I know what he likes, and I find him options with brands we know are his vibe — while also looking for new ones yet to be discovered.”

Salzedo also shared that Travis purchases his own designer clothes instead of asking for it to be sent to him for free.

“He dedicates time to buying online, so he knows what’s out there and what’s new,” the stylist told Us. “He spends a significant amount of time on different retail and designer sites looking for new pieces and shopping. He’s bought pieces before we can even contact the brand to secure the items.”