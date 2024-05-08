Your account
Celebrity Moms

Donna Kelce Praises Jason’s Wife Kylie for Keeping Household Together: ‘He Got So Lucky’

Donna Kelce, Kylie Kelce. Getty Images(2)

Donna Kelce has nothing but praise for son Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce.

“He got so lucky. She is amazing,” Donna, 71, said on the latest episode of the “The Martha Stewart Podcast,” released on Wednesday, May 8. “Kylie is just one of a kind. I can’t say enough things about her.”

Jason, 36, and Kylie, 31, tied the knot in April 2018 after meeting on a dating app four years prior. They have since welcomed three daughters together, Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 14 months.

“She holds the house together,” Donna said of Kylie. “She is an amazing woman.”

Donna also couldn’t help but gush over her role as a grandmother of three — and how the little ones share strikingly similar traits to Kylie.

“I think they just like to act out like their mom,” Donna said, to which Martha Stewart replied, “They emulate the women in their lives.”

Donna, who added that the kids have a lot of love for Jason, noted that her three grandkids are always on the go.

“They’re always outside running around, playing on the swings, going swimming, whatever they can,” Donna said. “So they’re very active and I just think that they’ll be good at whatever they do and they’ll have the ability and opportunity to do what they want. They’re sweet. They’re all sweet.”

Donna also weighed in on her other son, Travis Kelce, and his similarities with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. “They’re both friendly [and] they’re both generous,” Donna said of the couple, who began dating during summer 2023. “They’re both loving, caring individuals.”

After Stewart offered Donna “good luck” since “that is some situation,” the famous NFL mom replied, “Well, you never know. Time will tell.”

While Donna continues to bond with Swift, 34, her relationship with Kylie is still thriving. Earlier this month, the mom of two shared insight why she and Kylie get along so well.

“We’re very similar in our likes and dislikes and how we feel about the world,” Donna told Us before opening up about her role as a grandma. “When I’m with them, I’m in the moment. I want to read to them and build blocks, and I try to be as active as I can be.”

Donna’s parenting advice that she now gives Jason is the same one she lived by while raising him and Travis.

“Let your children choose what they love to do,” she told Us. “They will be good at whatever they love. It’s just the way it is. Find out what [that is] and support it. That’s the best you can do.”

