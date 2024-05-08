Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, can see many similarities between her son and his girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift.

“They’re both friendly [and] they’re both generous,” Donna, 71, gushed during the Wednesday, May 8, episode of the“Martha Stewart Podcast,” adding, “They’re both loving, caring individuals.”

Travis and Swift, both 34, have been dating since summer 2023. After keeping their early romance private, they took their bond to the next level the following September when Swift went to one of Travis’ home Kansas City Chiefs games with Donna.

During the podcast appearance, host Martha Stewart even offered “good luck” to Donna since “that is some situation.”

“Well, you never know,” Donna coyly replied. “Time will tell.”

While Donna declined to discuss Travis and the Grammy winner’s romance at length, she did gush over the tight end individually.

“He’s a fashionista [and takes pride in his] image and what he looks like, but not so much to be perfect. It’s more to get to put a smile on people’s faces at times,” Donna added. “I mean, he’ll dress the way he needs to, but most of the time he’s doing it to make people laugh or to talk. He loves being the center of attention.”

Aside from commanding a room, Donna praised her youngest son — she also shares eldest son Jason Kelce with ex-husband Ed Kelce — as a “very generous, good heart.”

Donna recently revealed in Us Weekly’s latest cover story how Travis and Jason, 36, developed those character traits.

“[Travis and Jason] had phenomenal coaches, fantastic teachers and great families who were around us,” she told Us. “It was a menagerie of all those individuals with all those great qualities that rubbed off on them. I’m just very happy they turned into the men that they are.”

She added, “I just wanted to make sure that they treated everyone the same. I said, ‘I don’t care if they’re the individuals who are cleaning the toilets or they’re the CEO of organizations.’ It’s basically, treat everybody with respect, like you would want to be treated.”

Since Swift started dating Travis, she’s bonded with Donna, Ed, Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce. (The crew all watched Travis’ Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII from a private suite in February.)

“Taylor has really been integrated into the family,” a source previously told Us in March. “They have fully embraced her. It’s a whole new world and chapter for her.”

Swift even seemingly referenced Travis on her latest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released last month. Donna listened to all 31 songs on release day.

“It’s her best [album],” Donna told Us in April. “I know there’s a few that some people think are about Travis, but we’ll just see. I’ll have to ask her when I see her [next].”