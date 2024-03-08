Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance continues to flourish, which is apparent to their loved ones.

“Both of their families love them as a couple and Taylor has become even more close with Travis’ mom, [Donna],” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Taylor has really been integrated into the family.”

The insider adds that Swift, 34, has “enjoyed” getting to know Travis’ sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, and his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes. (Kylie, 31, is married to Travis’ older brother, Jason Kelce.)

“They have fully embraced her. It’s a whole new world and chapter for her,” the source says.

Swift and Travis, 34, have been dating since summer 2023 when he “adorably put [her] on blast” via his podcast for not meeting during her Eras tour stop in Kansas City that July. A mystery third party, whom Travis called “Cupid” in a .WSJ magazine profile the following November, alerted Swift to Travis’ comments and she reached out to connect before they started quietly dating.

Swift and Travis took their relationship public in September 2023 when she went to her first Kansas City Chiefs game, watching the tight end and his teammates play the Chicago Bears. Swift later went to 12 more NFL games, including Super Bowl LVIII in February. The pop star told TIME in her 2023 Person of the Year profile that she is so “proud” to support Travis.

According to the insider, Travis and Swift are on the “same page” about their next steps as a couple.

“Travis and Taylor are still in the ‘honeymoon’ phase and the relationship is serious,” the source tells Us. “They are on the same page about the future but are not rushing marriage or the next step.”

As Travis finished the 2023-2024 NFL season, Swift resumed the international leg of her Eras Tour. Just as she went to his football games, Travis is making sure to return the favor.

“Travis is going the extra mile to make sure he is showing support for Taylor during his off time,” the insider notes. “He is so happy he can be there for her, and show up for her even during the international leg of her tour.”

Travis has since been spotted at two of Swift’s concerts in Australia and Singapore, watching the set from the crowd before reuniting backstage for a kiss. While he enjoys seeing Swift rock out on the stadium stages, he hasn’t been able to catch every show due to prior work and family commitments.

“Things are going really well and they have a great system going on. They both understand how busy they are and are very accommodating to schedules,” the insider adds. “They FaceTime and text a lot when they aren’t together.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams