Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are back at it again with the PDA.

Fans captured videos of Swift, 34, running off stage in Singapore on Friday, March 8, and right into Kelce’s arms. The couple shared a sweet kiss, which yes, led to various applause from the Eras Tour crowd.

In one clip from the show, Kelce, 34, could be seen cheering for Swift as her concert came to an end. She walked with a purpose into his open arms and gave him a kiss, wrapping herself around the NFL star. Kelce walked backward as they hugged, and Swift pushed him backstage.

The most recent bout of PDA came just after Swift ended her show with the song “Karma” from the Midnights era with the lyrics changed in honor of Kelce for the third time. When Kelce made his first Eras Tour appearance during Swift’s Argentina shows in November 2023, the singer sang “karma is the guy on the Chiefs” instead of “karma is the guy on the screen.” She’s since continued to sing the new lyric when Kelce is spotted in the crowd.

Fan videos from Friday’s show also showed Kelce dancing along to Swift’s “Ready for It” from her Reputation era while watching the concert from what appeared to be a VIP box. Kelce’s friend Harry Clark appeared to be in attendance as well, per social media footage he shared on social media.

🎥| Travis Kelce reacting to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs”#SingaporeTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/hEI0IFfn6i — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) March 8, 2024

Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship in September 2023 when the musician was first spotted attending a Kansas City Chiefs game. As Kelce’s NFL season came to an end, Swift became a permanent fixture at his football games, including Super Bowl LVIII in February. Now that it’s Kelce’s offseason, he’s returning the favor by catching flights and feelings to watch the Eras Tour.

Before heading to Singapore, Kelce brought his friend Ross Travis to one of Swift’s shows in Sydney. Kelce got multiple shout-outs from Swift during this particular concert.

While singing “Willow” during the Folklore era, Swift seemingly pointed in Kelce’s direction during the “that’s my man” line. She also alluded to her boyfriend and the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII win during “Long Live” in the Speak Now era. During the line, “When they gave us our trophies,” Swift seemed to point to Kelce once again. (The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25 to 22 on February 11, and Swift was in attendance.)

Both Kelce and Swift have been candid about the public nature of their relationship since they started dating.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” Swift admitted to TIME in December 2023. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”