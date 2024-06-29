Tom Cruise was spotted at 2024’s Glastonbury Festival just one week after he shook it off at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London.

Cruise, 61, attended Glastonbury Festival in England on Saturday, June 29. The Top Gun actor was photographed with actor Simon Pegg ahead of Coldplay’s headlining performance at Worthy Farm in Pilton. Cyndi Lauper, Little Simz and Keane were also on the main stage Saturday.

Just one week prior, Cruise was spotted in the VIP tent of 34-year-old Swift’s Eras Tour at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 22. The actor was fully immersed in the Swiftie experience, even exchanging DIY friendship bracelets with concertgoers as he made his way to his seat. (It is common for Swift’s fans to exchange beaded bracelets at every show.)

Cruise was one of many A-list guests at Swift’s eight-night residency at Wembley, the second-largest stadium in the world. Other celebrities who saw the VIP tent included, of course, Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, as well as Liam Hemsworth, Greta Gerwig, Hugh Grant, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce also made an appearance to see Swift’s second show in London.

“Getting to play Wembley Stadium feels so special because British fans have been supporting me since I was, like, 16 or 17 years old and first came out here,” Swift shared during her Red set on June 22. “The shows started out really small and they gradually got bigger and bigger and bigger, and now … there are 88,507 people at Wembley Stadium right now. I mean, that’s the kind of support that I’ll never be able to thank you enough for.”

She added, “I also have a feeling that we also have people who came in from out of town.”

Following her stint in London, which saw Travis make his debut as one of his girlfriend’s background dancers, Swift has kicked off her next few concerts in Dublin, which started on Friday, June 28.

“That was a blast this past weekend,” Travis said of Swift’s London shows on the Wednesday, June 26, episode of his and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast. “We were over in London at those concerts. And Taylor, what she has accomplished not just in that short period of time, but over the course of her career, is truly remarkable.”

Jason, for his part, couldn’t help but gush over Swift’s “insanely impressive” show. “There’s something, like, obviously Taylor’s an amazing singer-songwriter, but then to be able to go out there and be a performer at that level,” he said on Wednesday. “Dude, if I did what she did for one song, I would have to change my clothes.”