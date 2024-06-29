Taylor Swift briefly interrupted her Friday, June 28, concert in Dublin to check on a fan in the crowd.

“She needs some help down there,” Swift, 34, said in the middle of her performance of “Willow” during her Eras Tour show at Aviva Stadium, pointing to a concertgoer in the back of the floor section. “Thank you.”

After Swift alerted security officials of the fan’s location, she dove right back into the “Willow” chorus. “The more that you say / The less I know,” Swift sang. “Wherever you stray / I follow.”

Swift brought her Eras Tour, which kicked off in March 2023, to the Emerald Isle on Friday. She will play two more concerts at the country’s Aviva Stadium on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30. (Her Friday acoustic mash-up of “Sweet Nothing” and “Hoax” even served as a shout-out to Ireland as the Midnights track mentions the city of Wicklow.)

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Paused the ‘Eras Tour’ to Help Fans in the Crowd Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has taken the world by storm, and while the three-hour show is all about celebrating her discography, the singer’s No. 1 concern is the safety of her fans. Swift has even paused her show multiple times during her world tour to alert security of […]

Throughout her Eras run, Swift has made it clear that she cares about her fans’ well-being by often pausing songs until attendees receive attention when they feel unwell.

“This is such an incredible crowd [and] we have so many different people who made plans to be with us tonight. … We need some help right at the end of the ramp,” Swift said during her first Eras concert at London’s Wembley Stadium earlier this month. “[I’m] just gonna wait until I see that’s sorted out.”

She added, “There we go. You guys are the best. See how fast that was? They really care about you here at Wembley Stadium — and they should be.”

Related: Which Surprise Songs Did Taylor Swift Perform at Dublin ‘Eras Tour’ Shows? Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated acoustic set did not disappoint when her Eras Tour arrived in Dublin. The singer, 34, is performing three shows at Aviva Stadium in Ireland on Friday, June 28, Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30, in the midst of the European leg of her […]

The 14-time Grammy winner has also requested fan aid during shows in Spain, Wales, France, Portugal and Brazil. Swift has cared about her fans going way back to her early days in the spotlight.

“Honestly, we learned a ton [and what] everybody says about her is true. Enough people say it [and] obviously it’s a real thing, but she works incredibly hard. She cares a lot,” Bear Rinehart, whose band NEEDTOBREATHE opened for Swift’s Speak Now tour in 2011, exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “She’s the most professional [and] the first time we saw her, she’s like doing soundcheck with nobody in the arena and she’s acting like there are people and we’re all looking at each other like, ‘This is the weirdest thing we’ve ever seen.’”

Rinehart, 43 continued, “Then you get to appreciate it as you go. You’re like, ‘Man, the commitment to what she gives the audience and the way she cares about fans and that’s why she is who she is.’”