Taylor Swift demonstrated during her Friday, June 28, Era Tour concert that she is always thinking of boyfriend Travis Kelce.

As Swift, 34, closed out the Midnights section of her first Dublin show, she added a subtle pose reminiscent of Kelce’s NFL stadium entrance. During her performance of “Midnight Rain,” Swift pantomimed doing archery while singing the line, “And he never thinks of me / Except when I’m on TV.”

Swift also stuck her tongue out at the crowd.

Swift’s pretend archery move — which she’s done during past Eras performances of her song “The Archer” — is also how Kelce, 34, kicks off NFL game days. Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and enters the team’s Arrowhead Stadium by pretending to shoot an archery bow at the crowd.

“I always wanted to do something when I ran out of the tunnel,” Kelce previously explained during an October 2023 episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “I’m like, ‘Man, you know what’s really been motivating for me?’ It’s to always dream big [and] always shoot for the stars, so I’m just out there shooting for the stars, baby.”

Kelce has been dating Swift since summer 2023, going public that September when she went to her first Chiefs game and saw his archery pose in action. Swift even added the move to her “So High School” choreography at all three Wembley Stadium shows in London earlier this month. (During her last Wembley show, Kelce joined Swift on stage for a special cameo during The Tortured Poets Department transition between “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”)

“So High School” is one of Swift’s songs on her latest album, TTPD, and is presumed to be about Kelce.

“Truth, dare, spin bottles / You know how to ball, I know Aristotle,” she sings. “Brand new, full-throttle / Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto / It’s true, swear, scouts honor / You knew what you wanted and boy, you got her.”

Swift added “So High School” to her Eras Tour setlist when the European leg kicked off last month. During the choreography, the pop star and her backup dancers move through a section of bleachers in front of stadium-style LED lights. The performers also mimic Swift’s facial expressions when she attended Kelce’s 2023-2024 NFL season games.

Kelce, for his part, was seen copying the moves during all three Wembley concerts — Swift plays five additional shows in London later in August — while watching from the VIP tent. He also has confirmed that the song is one of his favorites.

“It’s got a little bit of a sentimental meaning, I guess,” Kelce said during a June appearance on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast, confirming he was Swift’s lyrical muse. “I guess so. ‘You know how to ball, I know Aristotle.’”

At the time, Kelce also picked Swift’s “Blank Space” and “Cruel Summer” as other top picks.

“[‘Cruel Summer’] is one of the ones she opens with at her show,” he further gushed during the podcast. “When she comes out, it’s just f–kin’ electric in the stadium. And she goes into an absolute banger like that I was fired up when that happened [at] the first show I was ever at.”

Kelce first attended Swift’s Eras Tour during her July 2023 stop in Kansas City but they were unable to meet. He later lamented his rejection — the NFL star famously made a DIY friendship bracelet spelling out his phone number — during a “New Heights” episode weeks later. Swift eventually heard Kelce’s “metal as hell” shout-out and got in touch. As she recalled in her 2023 TIME Person of the Year profile, the pair started hanging out right away.